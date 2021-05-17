MittGroup Has 300% Increase in Sales

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halfway through the second quarter, MittGroup has already increased its sales by over 300%. This is partially due to a booming Texas Solar market as well as MittGroups expansion across Texas, particularly in Austin, Dallas, and Houston where the company has seen the most growth.

The company plans to more than double its workforce over the next six months to continue its growth trajectory into late 2021. As Covid-19 restrictions are lifted across the country we expect the economy to continue to grow through the second and third quarters of this year, which we expect to positively impact the solar market. “We’re extremely proud of the growth that MittGroup has seen in Q1 and Q2 and we expect that growth to continue well into the rest of this year” - MittGroup President and CEO Grant Mitterlehner.

