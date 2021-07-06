Lane Restriction on Irish Hill Road in Warren Township, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA - Motorists who travel Route 1059 (Irish Hill Road) in Warren Township, Bradford County are advised the roadway has been reduced to a single lane just north of Route 1038 (Warren Center Road) due to storm damage to the roadway.

Traffic is being controlled by stop signs. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344, or at kiasmit@pa.gov.

