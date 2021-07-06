Road Closure Route 2002 (Bald Hill Road) - Greene Count

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 2002 (Bald Hill Road) located in Dunkard Township, Greene County. The closure will be located between Route 2009 (Gas Company Road) and Route 2021 (Bald Hill Road). The closure will begin on Monday, July 12 at 7am and will open on Friday, August 6 at 5pm.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to repair a road slide. A marked detour will be in place using Route 2009 (Gas Company Road), Creek Hill Road (T-341) and Route 2021 (Bald Hill Church Road).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###