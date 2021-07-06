Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,653 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure Route 2002 (Bald Hill Road) - Greene Count

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 2002 (Bald Hill Road) located in Dunkard Township, Greene County. The closure will be located between Route 2009 (Gas Company Road) and Route 2021 (Bald Hill Road). The closure will begin on Monday, July 12 at 7am and will open on Friday, August 6 at 5pm.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to repair a road slide. A marked detour will be in place using Route 2009 (Gas Company Road), Creek Hill Road (T-341) and Route 2021 (Bald Hill Church Road).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###

You just read:

Road Closure Route 2002 (Bald Hill Road) - Greene Count

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.