Battle Mountain Road Closed for Repairs

July 2, 2021

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. – Battle Mountain Road, a popular access route for outdoor enthusiasts accessing the Battle Mountain Game Production Area near Hot Springs, will have road construction crews working from July 5 - August 15.

“We are contracting a project to reconstruct road ditches, adding gravel and road crowning,” said Game, Fish and Parks habitat manager, Tyrel Schmelz. “This is the second part of this project and we will be doing about 3.5 miles.

"The road will be closed for the project. We are hoping to have the road reopened by the end of July."

This is the only access to the popular Game Production Area and Schmelz is asking users to be patient.