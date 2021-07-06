Box Culvert Work to Start Soon Near Milesburg

Work to place a new box culvert near Milesburg will start July 15, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The new box culvert will replace an existing one spanning an unnamed tributary of Bald Eagle Creek on Route 1006 (Water Street) near Milesburg. Work is expected to last through the end of September. Replacement will improve the structure’s condition rating from poor to good. An average of 825 vehicles cross this structure each day.

On July 15, crews will begin building a two-lane temporary roadway near the bridge to carry traffic around the work zone. Drivers may encounter intermittent stops enforced by roadway flaggers while the temporary road is constructed. The temporary roadway should be open to traffic in early August.

This work will be a joint project between Centre County PennDOT Maintenance and CriLon Corporation of Somerset, PA. The contractor will build and pave a temporary roadway, set the new box culvert, pave the box culvert approaches and install guide rail. PennDOT will perform excavation, removal of the current box culvert, and back-filling. All work is weather and schedule dependent on the $642,000 job. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-360-3013 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

