Florida Law Reminder for Early Prescription Refills

Tallahassee, Fla

. - Following Governor DeSantis’ Executive Orders 21-150 and 21-151 in response to Tropical Storm Elsa, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) issued the following notice to all health insurers, managed care organizations and other health entities licensed by OIR.

To: All Health Insurers, Managed Care Organizations, and Other Health Entities Authorized to do Business in Florida

RE: Tropical Storm Elsa - Notice of Florida Law for Early Prescription Refills

This notice is a reminder that all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities must comply with must comply with the provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes , which allows for early prescription refills in the event that the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency or when a county Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is activated.

This statute has now been triggered due to Tropical Storm Elsa for Alachua, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Franklin, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwanee, Taylor, and Wakulla counties. This mandate remains in effect until the Governor’s Executive Orders are rescinded or expires.