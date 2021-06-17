Insurance Commissioner Altmaier Statement on Governor DeSantis Signing SB 728, Credit for Reinsurance

Tallahassee, Fla.

- Today, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) released the following statement thanking Governor DeSantis for signing SB 728, Credit for Reinsurance:

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis, CFO Patronis, President Simpson, and Speaker Sprowls, Florida continues to lead insurance regulatory efforts. SB 728 helps provide regulatory certainty for carriers to keep our market competitive and I am grateful for the strong support from Senator Broxson and Representative Fetterhoff and their leadership on the bill,” said Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier.

OIR remains committed to promoting a stable and competitive insurance market for consumers to ensure that insurance products are affordable, reliable, and available for Floridians.