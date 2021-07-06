CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis: Prepare Now for Threat of Flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa

7/6/2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— With the possibility of Tropical Storm Elsa bringing heavy rainfall to the state, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis urges residents along the Florida Peninsula to prepare for possible widespread flooding caused by this powerful storm. Experts are expecting intensification over the next 24 hours before Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Tropical Storm Elsa is projected to move along the western Florida Peninsula and then inland bringing heavy rainfall, flooding and power outages. As we continue to monitor the path of this storm, don’t take it lightly. Prepare now by gathering important insurance and financial documents and snapping photos of valuables inside and outside of your home. Floridians must monitor the latest weather reports and visit PrepareFL.com now for important disaster preparedness resources to ensure you can recover quickly.” Flooding Tips 1. Fortify your home against flooding. You can use sandbags and tarpaulins to safeguard your property from flooding.

2. Gather important financial documentation. In the frantic hours before a storm, it is easy to forget that the loss of important papers and documents can make recovering from a disaster more difficult. Take time now to gather your important insurance and financial documents and put them in a plastic bag or waterproof safety box for safe keeping.

3. Conduct a home inventory. Compile a video home inventory by using your smartphone to walk through your home and narrate what is being recorded including value or replacement costs. Email it to yourself for easy retrieval later.

4. Understand the flood claims process. After the storm, it is important to know the flood claims process and report the loss to your insurance agent or your insurance company as soon as possible. Floridians with any insurance questions or concerns are encouraged to contact CFO Patronis' Consumer Helpline by calling 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (1-877-693-5236) or visit PrepareFL.com. Use CFO Patronis' Emergency Financial Preparedness Toolkit to help organize your financial information before and after a disaster.