Speaker Phelan Forms Select Committee on Constitutional Rights and Remedies

by: Rep. Phelan, Dade

07/06/2021

AUSTIN, Texas – Ahead of the July 8th special session, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan today announced the formation of the House Select Committee on Constitutional Rights and Remedies. Speaker Phelan created the committee for the purpose of studying certain issues that will be submitted by the Governor for the House’s consideration in the upcoming special session, specifically on matters relating to the constitutional rights of Texans and the entities, activities, and democratic institutions responsible for the administration and protection of those rights.

“The issues that the Legislature will be tasked with undertaking are by their very nature complex, and a select committee with expanded membership and expertise is the ideal forum for ensuring their thoughtful consideration,” said Speaker Phelan. “The members I have appointed today bring diverse viewpoints that will greatly benefit the House as these constitutional issues are debated and decided, and I thank them for their willingness to serve in this capacity.”

Speaker Phelan has appointed the following House members to serve on the Select Committee: • Trent Ashby, Chair • Senfronia Thompson, Vice Chair • John Bucy • Travis Clardy • Charlie Geren • Jacey Jetton • Ann Johnson • Stephanie Klick • Brooks Landgraf • J.M. Lozano • Oscar Longoria • Joe Moody • Victoria Neave • Matt Shaheen • James White

A copy of Speaker Phelan’s proclamation creating the House Select Committee on Constitutional Rights and Remedies is attached. The special session is set to convene this Thursday, July 8th.

