Gov. Gordon donates wild bison license for wildlife conservation

The license will be issued through a random raffle open only to Wyoming residents.

7/6/2021 3:49:44 PM

Cheyenne - For the third year, Governor Mark Gordon is donating a wild bison license to support Wyoming wildlife conservation. The license will be issued through a random raffle open only to Wyoming residents.

“The bison is the symbol of Wyoming and a fitting hunt to raise money for conservation,” Governor Gordon said. “I am happy to once again offer this opportunity to residents who care so deeply for our wildlife.”

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website. There is a limit of one ticket per person. The raffle winner will receive a 2021 wild bison license, but must still purchase any additional stamps and applicable licenses. Proceeds from the raffle sales will go to the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition and will help support efforts to sustain Wyoming’s wildlife.

Only Wyoming residents are able to purchase a raffle ticket and must be eligible to hunt big game in Wyoming. Hunters must be at least 12 years of age by the end of the year and meet hunter education requirements. The wild bison license is non-transferable. Hopeful hunters should review the bison hunt areas on the Game and Fish website.

The raffle closes July 16. The winner will be announced on July 28.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -