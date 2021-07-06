Fires prohibited on Game and Fish Commission-owned and administered lands within Park County

Cody - Due to dry conditions and the implementation of county and federal fire restrictions, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is banning open fires on all Game and Fish Commission-owned and administered lands within Park County beginning July 5.

These lands include Sunshine Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA) west of Meeteetse and Sunlight WHMA northwest of Cody. The fire restrictions also are in effect at Newton Lakes and all Game and Fish Public Access Areas within Park County.

The following acts are prohibited on all Game and Fish Commission-owned and administered lands: • Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal grill, or coal or wood-burning stove • Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, at a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials • Fireworks are always prohibited on Wyoming Game and Fish lands • Fires within an established ring are also banned in Public Access Areas under this regulation

For more information on the fire ban on Game and Fish lands, contact the Cody Region Game and Fish office at 307-527-7125. For a complete listing of all Game and Fish administered lands, refer to our website: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/public-access.

- WGFD -