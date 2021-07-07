Decorative Woodgrain HDPE Outperforms Lumber in Outdoor Applications
Interstate Plastics now offers woodgrain HDPE, a durable lumber alternative that tackles many of the issues associated with traditional decorative lumber.
TimberLine™ HDPE sheet features an embossed woodgrain finish and unique variegated colors to deliver the authentic look of wood with none of its weaknesses.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stained wood has a classic look that homeowners and business owners enjoy, but many limits when it comes to outdoor applications. From boat construction to cabinetry and even architecture, the look and feel of stained lumber create a high-end ambiance. However, wood has a tendency to rot or chip over time, requires regular maintenance, and risks attracting termites. Interstate Plastics now offers a product that captures the look of authentic wood without any of its weaknesses.
TimberLine™ HDPE sheet features an embossed wood grain finish and unique variegated colors per sheet to deliver the authentic look of wood with none of its weaknesses and all of its strengths. Unlike wood, TimberLine™ sheets do not chip, rot, delaminate, or swell. They have excellent resistance to extreme weather conditions and do not absorb moisture. TimberLine™ HDPE is UV-stabilized to protect against UV light and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications.
Interstate Plastics woodgrain HDPE sheet is more resistant to scratches than wood and easier to maintain. It fabricates using existing woodworking setups and does not require any additional specialized tools. Termites have no interest in TimberLine™ sheets, and since they have an HDPE composition, they are recyclable.
Woodgrain HDPE has already begun to replace wood in many scenarios like indoor and outdoor furniture and cabinetry, boat construction, marina architecture, and playground areas. TimberLine™ is even used in some construction elements.
TimberLine™ HDPE sheets are available in 5 distinct colors: Teak, Whitewash, Weatherwood, Dark Ash, and Mahogany. For more information on TimberLine™ and its advantages over wood, call the plastic experts at (888) 768-5759.
Interstate Plastics is a full-line distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, and profile, as well as plastic accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Plastics is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. All of our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Plastics website. For instant help, we're always just a phone call away at (888) 768-5759.
