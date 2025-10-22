Interstate Plastics Seattle Relocates to Enhance Regional Service for Washington Businesses

Interstate Advanced Materials Seattle

Interstate Plastics announces the relocation of its Seattle Solution Center to enhance operational capacity and provide faster service to Washington businesses.

Relocating to reflects our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional material solutions and personalized support to Washington.” — Christopher Isar

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Plastics announces the relocation of its Seattle Solution Center to a new facility effective October 13, 2025. The new location increases Interstate Plastic Seattle’s operational capacity and supports faster response times for customers across Washington. Interstate Plastics Seattle ’s relocation strengthens the company’s ability to serve regional industries, including industrial marine, food processing, agriculture, aerospace, and manufacturing. Customers will have expanded access to high-performance plastic sheet, rod, and tube, as well as a broad range of machining capabilities, including CNC machining, fabrication, cut-to-size services, custom parts, and routing.“Relocating to reflects our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional material solutions and personalized support to Washington,” said Marketing Director Christopher Isar. “This new location allows our team to streamline logistics, expand inventory, and continue delivering trusted expertise that helps customers improve performance and reduce costs.”The Seattle team partners closely with customers to evaluate application requirements and recommend effective material solutions for demanding environments. Centrally located and accessible via major freeways (I-5, SR 167, SR 99, and I-405), Interstate Plastics Seattle can respond more quickly to urgent project inquiries and expedite fulfillment.Interstate Plastics Seattle will continue to offer cut-to-size services, CNC machining, welding, and fabrication support, providing comprehensive solutions for production and maintenance needs. The team’s emphasis on transparency and technical support helps manufacturers minimize downtime, reduce waste, and stay compliant with evolving standards.For more information, contact Interstate Plastics Seattle at (800) 742-3444. Visit the location at 6405 S 194th St, Kent, WA 98032.Interstate Plastics is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Plastics is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Plastics for over 45 years.

