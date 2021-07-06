County Executive Armond Budish Joins Local Community Leaders at Step Forward's New Middleburg Heights NOC Grand Opening

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Step Forward, formerly the Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater Cleveland (CEOGC), will open a new neighborhood opportunity center (NOC) on Wednesday, July 7 to serve low-income residents in the Middleburg Heights community.

The new center is located at 6886 Pearl Road in Middleburg Heights. It will operate from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We're happy that this location will give us the ability to serve more Cuyahoga County residents,” said Douglas Bennett, Step Forward Vice President of Community Services and External Affairs. “Bringing services to this neighborhood brings with it skills, support and connections that can transform lives."

This location will offer Energy Assistance Programs, including HEAP, as well as individual and family programs. These services include programs that support parenting, enhance life skills and help residents manage anger or get on track with personal goals. There are also licensed social workers on staff to work with residents.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on July 7, Step Forward will host a grand opening event with local community leaders including Step Forward Board Member Bishop Christian Omar Medina, Middleburg Heights Mayor Matthew Castelli, Cuyahoga County Councilman Scott Tuma and Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish. Step Forward’s president and CEO, Dr. Jacklyn Chisholm, and other community leaders and partners will also be on hand. After brief opening remarks, there will be a ribbon cutting. After that, guests will have the opportunity to tour the new NOC.

"Step Forward Neighborhood Opportunity Centers play an important role in communities. Making these important services accessible is essential when addressing the immediate needs of families and individuals," said Bennett. "We're grateful and know this work is possible through the help of our community partners, volunteers and the residents of Cuyahoga County.”

The new Middleburg location is Step Forward’s fourth neighborhood opportunity center. Cuyahoga County residents can find their nearest Step Forward NOC and information on services here: https://www.stepforwardtoday.org/individual-and-family-development.

Step Forward helps people find hope, believe in their future and take steps to make it a reality. As the State’s designated anti-poverty agency for Cuyahoga County, Step Forward is tasked and trusted to lead the fight on the ground against poverty in our community. The nonprofit organization helps low-income individuals and families address immediate needs and build long-term skills to transform their lives through early childhood education programs, adult skills training and other support. Programs include Early Head Start (birth to three), Head Start (three-five years of age); personal development programs to enhance life skills, manage anger or get on track with personal goals; career planning and job training to enable people to learn or enhance skills, earn certifications or improve readiness to pursue and win better job opportunities. Step Forward also delivers the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). For more information, visit stepforwardtoday.org.