Sen Dem Leader appoints Jazmin Newton to redistricting panel

Iowa Senate News Release For Immediate Release: July 6, 2021

Senate Democratic Leader appoints Jazmin Newton to redistricting panel

Newton is an attorney, small business owner, community leader and social advocate.

Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls today appointed attorney and community leader Jazmin Newton of Davenport to the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission.

The Commission is responsible for conducting hearings to gather input from Iowans about new maps that will be drawn for legislative and Congressional districts later this year, based on updated information from the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Jazmin Newton is committed to free and fair elections,” Wahls said. “Iowa has the gold standard for ensuring that Iowans have fair maps for legislative and Congressional districts going into the 2022 elections. We should not allow politicians to undermine Iowa’s nonpartisan, independent system for redistricting.”

Newton said she is enthusiastic about serving on the Commission.

“I am committed to ensuring that Iowans have fair maps for legislative and Congressional districts,” Newton said. “The Iowa system is based on a simple principle: Politicians in Des Moines shouldn’t pick their voters. I look forward to serving on the commission and listening to the feedback of Iowans when the new maps are drawn.”

Newton has been an active member of the Quad Cities community her entire life. She is currently the President of the League of Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council #10, Commissioner for the Bi-State Regional Commission, Commissioner for the Davenport Affirmative Action Commission, a Board Member on the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and also serves on the Board of Directors for Q2030.

She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa, and she graduated cum laude from Northern Illinois University College of Law.

Newton replaces Deidre DeJear on the Commission.

END