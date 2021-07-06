CR 653 bridge repairs over I-94 start Monday in Paw Paw
COUNTY: Van Buren
HIGHWAY: I-94
START DATE: Monday, July 12, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing $1.2 million to repair the County Road (CR) 653 bridge over I-94. Work includes resurfacing, bridge railing replacement, concrete T-beam repair, substructure patching, concrete surface coating, and approach work.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will extend the life of the bridge and improve safety and ride quality for motorists.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be nighttime single-lane closures on I-94, and the CR 653 bridge will be closed and detoured on Red Arrow Highway and M-40.