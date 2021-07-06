Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,675 in the last 365 days.

CR 653 bridge repairs over I-94 start Monday in Paw Paw

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Van Buren

HIGHWAY: I-94

CLOSEST CITY: Paw Paw

START DATE: Monday, July 12, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing $1.2 million to repair the County Road (CR) 653 bridge over I-94. Work includes resurfacing, bridge railing replacement, concrete T-beam repair, substructure patching, concrete surface coating, and approach work.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will extend the life of the bridge and improve safety and ride quality for motorists.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be nighttime single-lane closures on I-94, and the CR 653 bridge will be closed and detoured on Red Arrow Highway and M-40.

You just read:

CR 653 bridge repairs over I-94 start Monday in Paw Paw

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.