CR 653 bridge repairs over I-94 start Monday in Paw Paw

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTY: Van Buren

HIGHWAY: I-94

CLOSEST CITY : Paw Paw

START DATE: Monday, July 12, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing $1.2 million to repair the County Road (CR) 653 bridge over I-94. Work includes resurfacing, bridge railing replacement, concrete T-beam repair, substructure patching, concrete surface coating, and approach work.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will extend the life of the bridge and improve safety and ride quality for motorists.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be nighttime single-lane closures on I-94, and the CR 653 bridge will be closed and detoured on Red Arrow Highway and M-40.