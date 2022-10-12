Canadian Artisan Candle Business Opening Retail Store in Markham After Years of Selling Online Only - Due to COVID

Zen Den Candles Retail in Markham

Zen Den Candles opening retail store, after selling exclusively online due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

We have been successfully selling our candles online for years but wanted a place where people could see and buy the candles direct. It was delayed 3 years due to COVID, but we’re finally here.” — Astra Crosby

MARKHAM, ON, CANADA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zen Den Candles, a designer and manufacturer of handmade, clean burning, cruelty free candles, is opening its first retail location after selling exclusively online for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Astra Crosby had been successfully making candles in her home and selling them online for several years. Her unique and distinctive candles sold well, and in August 2019, she decided to lease commercial space in Markham, Ontario with the goal of taking the business to the next level and providing a local retail source for her products.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic.

As businesses around the world tried to adapt to the new reality, Zen Den Candles successfully focused all of its efforts entirely towards ecommerce marketing, accumulating more than 170,000 social media followers and over 300 resellers throughout the US and Canada. However, Crosby still dreamed of a location that was open to the public. Now this dream is becoming a reality.

“We had been selling homemade candles online for years, and people really liked them,” says Crosby. “But seeing them in person is a whole new experience entirely. I wanted to have a place where people could come in and see the candles in real life, not just through a screen. It took years due to COVID, but we’re finally here.”

The site, at 11 Fairburn Drive in First Markham Centre, is also home to Crosby’s workshop where Astra and her team craft each candle by hand, adding finishing touches such as sparkles or gold dip to give the candles their signature look. Thanks to the space available in the workshop, Crosby can produce far more candles than she could at home, and that has allowed her to expand the Zen Den lineup as well.

The front portion of the shop will now be home to a showroom and storefront, allowing the public to experience out the quality of the candles for themselves. The hope is that the store will attract local customers from across Markham and the GTA. Most online sales skewed heavily towards the United States.

While it took almost three years to realize this dream, Crosby is optimistic for the future. “A lot of businesses struggled through the pandemic,” says Crosby, “and it wasn’t always easy, but I’m very proud to be finally opening this retail location. I can’t wait for people to see what I’ve been working on. It’s

very exciting.”

Since 2017, Zen Den Candles has been redefining the art of candle making. Created and hand-crafted by Canadian artisan and jewelry designer Astra Crosby, each candle is made from a special wax formulation that contains only the finest quality, premium ingredients available. All colours are skin safe, fragrances are phthalate free, and wicks are made from sustainable and clean organic cotton. For more information or to place an order, please visit ZenDenCandles.com.