Zen Den Candles Introduces their first-ever 'Scented' Candle

'Color Reveal' feature exposes base wax color during initial burn. Available in 7 different Crystal Inspired Scent / Fragrances

Innovative new 'Energy Infused' scented candles bring the Zen Den Candles brand to new audiences

Our Scented candles are made with luxurious Coconut Wax. Decadent, smooth & creamy! There is no better, cleaner or safer wax available - anywhere at any price.” — Astra

UNIONVILLE, ON, CANADA, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past 4 years Zen Den Candles has become widely known for their 'unscented' crystal replica candles - which are molded from genuine A-Grade crystals and geodes. The brand has now expanded their line by successfully launching a series of crystal inspired candles containing high quality scents and fragrances.

Fragrance is the most expensive ingredient in any scented candle, which is why candle makers often use as little as possible. Zen Den says they put more than double the usual amount of high quality fragrance oil into every candle they make. A candle's scent throw should completely fill your space with fragrance, without over-whelming the senses.

Zen Den's candles are Crystal Energy Infused by placing ‘full moon charged’ quartz crystals (cleansed with rainwater) into the melting pots, to allow the transfer of energies to the wax, before hand-pouring into attractive re-usable containers.

The environment friendly Coconut Wax used in these candles is gluten free, toxin free, paraben free, phthalate free and soy free. All ingredients are 100% Vegan. Clean, safe, ethically sourced and obtained from renewable resources.

The unique 'Color Reveal' feature was developed and introduced by Zen Den Candles as a key feature of their new product line. The coloring used to tint the wax was developed specifically for candles and is clean burning & toxin free.

====================

Zen Den Candles is a Canadian-based home décor manufacturer and retailer of crystal replica candles. Their candles are hand-made by Canadian artist and designer 'Astra' and her team of artisan candlemakers.

Zen Den Candles' unique 'Color Reveal' feature in action.