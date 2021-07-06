Epsilon, Inc. establishing operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Epsilon, Inc., an information technology and services company, today announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The more than $2.6 million investment will create 145 new jobs.

Founded in 2009, Epsilon, Inc. provides customer service that supports a wide range of technology-related functions. This includes consulting; cloud and hybrid cloud hosting for business applications; technology support for clients; wired and wireless network design and build-out; new workstation deployments; and cybersecurity compliance services.

Located at 86 Brookfield Oaks Drive in Greenville, Epsilon, Inc.’s new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.

The new facility is expected to be operational by August 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Epsilon, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

QUOTES

“Epsilon, Inc. is excited to be opening a base of operations in Greenville! The high quality of life and amazing people here are a great fit with our company culture. Epsilon, Inc. looks forward to being a part of the growing business community here in the Upstate and expanding our support to regional and national clients from South Carolina.” -Epsilon, Inc. President Eric Oelschlaeger

“Today, we’re thrilled to celebrate a great win for South Carolina’s rapidly growing tech industry. With this announcement, Epsilon, Inc. builds on the momentum South Carolina has achieved in this dynamic sector.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“It is great to see a dynamic technology company like Epsilon, Inc. establish operations within our borders. The Palmetto State is experiencing a surge in our high-tech sector – leading to additional opportunities for South Carolinians. And, announcements like this one serve as another indicator of that trend.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Epsilon, Inc.’s continuing growth reflects the organization's focus on aligning information technology with customer objectives to eliminate complexity and improve performance and compliance. As a nationally respected and innovative IT solution provider, we welcome their expansion and 145 new IT-related jobs to the Greenville County community.” -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows