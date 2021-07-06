Plunkett Raysich Architects (PRA) Expands to Austin, Texas
Leading architecture and interior design firm Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP (PRA) today announces the opening of a new office location in Austin, Texas.MILWAUKEE, WI, US, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading architecture and interior design firm Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP (PRA) today announces the opening of a new office location in Austin, Texas. PRA will initially be co-located in Practice Design Group’s (PDG) existing office at 311 Canyon Wren Drive in Buda, Texas.
PDG and PRA have worked together since 2012 and formed a strategic partnership to provide full-service design solutions to dental specialists throughout the nation. While the firm will share an office with dental specialists PDG, PRA also provides architectural planning and design services to clients in healthcare, religious, residential, corporate/commercial, education, senior living, federal, civic, and hospitality facilities.
“This is a huge day for PRA”, said Scott Kramer, AIA, NCARB, Managing Partner. “We are very proud to be planting our flag in Texas. We are excited for the opportunity to assist new clients. Our immersive and client-focused design process will allow us to learn, understand, and provide solutions for the Austin market.”
Ken Turba, AIA, NCARB will be the first employee in the Austin office. Ken has over fifteen years of experience helping clients solve their building needs, most recently providing client services from PRA’s Madison, Wisconsin office. He is available for meetings and can be reached at 737.252.0900 or kturba@prarch.com.
About Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP, specializes in architectural planning and design of healthcare, religious, residential, corporate/commercial, education, long-term care, federal, civic and hospitality facilities. The firm has been in business for over 85 years and has offices in Milwaukee, Wis., Madison, Wis. and Sarasota, Fla. For more information, please visit www.prarch.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn or on Twitter at @PRAtweets.
About Practice Design Group
Practice Design Group (PDG) was formed in 2002 by Jeff Carter and Pat Carter to provide design services to dentists seeking a professional and collaborative alternative to the services offered by traditional providers. PDG and PRA first started working together in 2012, and the relationship blossomed over many projects. PDG and PRA are now strategic partners providing full-service design solutions to dental specialists throughout the nation. Please visit www.practicedesigngroup.com for more information.
Mike Bahr
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
+1 414-410-2975
mbahr@prarch.com
