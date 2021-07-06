Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,673 in the last 365 days.

DNR investigating substance and chemical odor in tributary near Afton

AFTON, Iowa - The Iowa DNR received a call on Friday, July 2, 2021 regarding a milky white substance and chemical odor in an unnamed tributary that runs into Star Branch near the east edge of Afton in Union County.

DNR investigated the spill and found a milky white liquid flowing north in the small stream. Upon further investigation, a tile outlet located approximately 600 feet upstream had discharged approximately 250 gallons of Boundary herbicide.  It is believed to have come from the chemical shed at United Farmers Coop located in Afton, Iowa. Water samples were taken and will be analyzed.

A dirt berm was constructed downstream to contain the flow. An environmental contractor was contacted to assist with the cleanup.

No dead fish were observed.

The DNR will continue to monitor the site and consider appropriate enforcement action.

You just read:

DNR investigating substance and chemical odor in tributary near Afton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.