DNR investigating substance and chemical odor in tributary near Afton

AFTON, Iowa - The Iowa DNR received a call on Friday, July 2, 2021 regarding a milky white substance and chemical odor in an unnamed tributary that runs into Star Branch near the east edge of Afton in Union County.

DNR investigated the spill and found a milky white liquid flowing north in the small stream. Upon further investigation, a tile outlet located approximately 600 feet upstream had discharged approximately 250 gallons of Boundary herbicide. It is believed to have come from the chemical shed at United Farmers Coop located in Afton, Iowa. Water samples were taken and will be analyzed.

A dirt berm was constructed downstream to contain the flow. An environmental contractor was contacted to assist with the cleanup.

No dead fish were observed.

The DNR will continue to monitor the site and consider appropriate enforcement action.