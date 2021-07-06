» News » 2021 » Bollinger Mill State Historic Site hosts public in...

Bollinger Mill State Historic Site hosts public information meeting July 20

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 6, 2021 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site on Tuesday, July 20. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the picnic area, near the bridge kiosk in the day-use area.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the site and its operations. Representatives from the site will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Bollinger Mill State Historic Site is located at 113 Bollinger Mill Road in Burfordville. For more information about the meeting, contact the site at 573-243-4591.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

