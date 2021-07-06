EDRM Partners on Global Groundbreaking Information Governance Study

Global Information Governance Study

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EDRM and its partner, IG World magazine, have released the first global Information Governance Study, together with IG World’s strategic partners, Iron Mountain, Hyland Software, Certified Information Governance Officers Association (CIGOA) and the Institute for Information Governance. The information governance study is designed to gain critical insights into how IG programs are planned and implemented around the globe.

To ensure a thorough analysis, the global Information Governance Study includes 25 questions, and the resulting report will be translated into seven languages and distributed in more than 20 countries including: the United States, the UK, Canada, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, El Salvador and Mexico.

Each partner contributed to the formation of the survey, which is designed to learn how IG programs are being implemented, which projects are returning the most benefit and which technologies are being leveraged. The study also aims to discern organizations’ greatest IG challenges, drivers, requirements and operational focus.

“The fact that this powerful group of IG innovators has joined with IG World magazine in this groundbreaking effort underscores its significance,” says Robert Smallwood, CEO of IG World. “We are single-minded in our goal to provide accurate, current information to IG practitioners on what is working around the world and what is not, to help foster the development of IG programs.”

“EDRM is proud to support this global outreach to the information governance community together with InfoGov World and their partners to identify barriers and key success factors as the discipline of IG matures,” says Mary Mack, CEO of EDRM. “While EDRM has supported many industry surveys, this is the first that will be translated into many languages to serve our community members around the world.”

The results will first be released at InfoGov World Expo, an IG conference to be held in 3D virtual reality in September 2021.

Take the survey here.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.