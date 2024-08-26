ComplexDiscovery OÜ Launches Summer 2024 eDiscovery Business Confidence Survey as Interest in Generative AI Surges

We’ve seen a notable increase in interest regarding confidence in Generative AI, and we’re committed to capturing these emerging concerns and opportunities to provide timely insights.” — Holley Robinson, Marketing Operations Manager at ComplexDiscovery OÜ

TALLINN, ESTONIA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComplexDiscovery OÜ, a leader in delivering insights on cybersecurity, information governance, and eDiscovery, has launched its Summer 2024 Business Confidence Survey. Now in its 35th iteration, this well-established quarterly survey, conducted in partnership with the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), continues to capture the viewpoints of professionals, shedding light on current business confidence and trends within the data management ecosystem, with a particular focus on the creation, delivery, and consumption of eDiscovery products and services.

Understanding the Business Climate

Since its inception in early 2016, the Business Confidence Survey has become an indispensable resource for industry professionals, amassing over 3,330 individual responses. It provides a comprehensive view of business sentiment within the eDiscovery, cybersecurity, and information governance sectors, offering valuable insights that inform strategic planning and decision-making.

"As we reach the 35th Business Confidence Survey milestone, our collaboration with ComplexDiscovery OÜ has proven invaluable in offering critical insights into the industry's evolving landscape," said Kaylee Walstad, Chief Strategy Officer of EDRM. "This survey continues to be a vital tool for professionals seeking to navigate the complexities of our field and to stay ahead of emerging trends."

Holley Robinson, Marketing Operations Manager at ComplexDiscovery OÜ, added, "The continued growth of our Business Confidence Survey reflects the industry's proactive approach to understanding market shifts. We've seen a notable increase in interest regarding confidence in Generative AI, and we're committed to capturing these emerging concerns and opportunities to provide timely, relevant insights."

Participants will address important topics such as current business conditions, future expectations, and the perceived impact of emerging technologies like Large Language Models (LLMs) and Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI) on the eDiscovery industry. Industry professionals can complete the survey in approximately two minutes.

Participate in the Survey

ComplexDiscovery OÜ, in partnership with the EDRM, invites eDiscovery, cybersecurity, and information governance professionals from all sectors to share their insights by participating in the Summer 2024 Business Confidence Survey. Diverse participation is essential for providing a comprehensive view of business confidence and trends that shape the broader data management landscape.

To participate, please visit the eDiscovery Business Confidence Survey—Summer 2024.

The survey will be open for responses from August 24, 2024, until September 20, 2024.

About ComplexDiscovery OÜ

ComplexDiscovery OÜ is a highly recognized digital publication providing insights into cybersecurity, information governance, and eDiscovery. Based in Estonia, ComplexDiscovery OÜ delivers nuanced analyses of global trends, technology advancements, and the legal technology sector, connecting intricate issues with the broader narrative of international business and current events. Learn more at ComplexDiscovery.com.

