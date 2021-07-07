Grey Muzzle Grants Give Second Chances to Senior Dogs
By covering the cost of veterinary care, Grey Muzzle enables senior dogs like Roxy, who might otherwise not be adopted, to spend the rest of their lives in forever homes.
Grants Will Help Thousands of At-Risk Old Dogs Nationwide
Even with increased demand for 'pandemic puppies,' senior dogs are among the last to be adopted and first to be euthanized. Older dogs may be even more grateful for the comforts of a loving home.”RALEIGH, NC, USA, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior dogs have something to wag about this week, as The Grey Muzzle Organization announces $616,000 in grants to 77 animal welfare groups in the United States and Canada. This brings the national nonprofit’s total grant funding to more than $3.1 million since 2008.
The new grantees, selected from among 266 applicants, will use the funds to help save and improve the lives of at-risk senior dogs in their communities. These grants will provide critically needed medical and dental treatment; foster and hospice care; adoption promotions; and programs that help keep old dogs in good homes and out of animal shelters.
“Even with increased demand for ‘pandemic puppies,’ senior dogs are among the last to be adopted and first to be euthanized. Older dogs provide the same unconditional love and companionship as younger pups, are usually already housetrained, and may be even more grateful for the comfort of a loving home and family,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer, PhD, said. “Thank you to each of our donors for making these lifesaving grants possible.”
Here are a few examples of how senior dogs and the people who love them benefit from Grey Muzzle grants:
Funding from The Grey Muzzle Organization enables Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) to help at-risk senior dogs like Cammy remain in their homes where they are loved. This program provides free or reduced-cost veterinary care at PAWS’ Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinics to owners who cannot otherwise afford or access it. The grant will allow PAWS to serve 75 senior dogs who would otherwise be surrendered to Philadelphia’s animal control shelter.
The Sacramento SPCA received its second Grey Muzzle grant to support their “Pawspice” program, which helps senior dogs like Roxy, who despite a terminal diagnosis, still have a good quality of life. By covering the cost of palliative care, the group is able to find homes for senior dogs who may not otherwise have been adopted. With the help of The Grey Muzzle Organization, the Sacramento SPCA will provide Roxy with regular exams, X-rays, and medication to maintain her quality of life. Roxy—and many other senior dogs like her—will enjoy their golden years in the loving care of a forever family.
Thanks to the support of The Grey Muzzle Organization, the Norfolk (Virginia) SPCA will provide 60 homeless senior dogs like Cleveland with dental exams, cleanings, and other necessary procedures. Unfortunately, many senior dogs who arrive at the shelter have teeth that have been neglected, due to the cost or lack of awareness of the importance of dental care. With this generous grant, the Norfolk SPCA’s veterinary staff will provide expert care that will alleviate suffering and ultimately increase these senior dogs’ likelihood of finding their forever families.
Funding from The Grey Muzzle Organization helps Illinois-based Young at Heart's veterinary team provide the highest quality veterinary care to homeless senior dogs like Elena. The grant will cover care ranging from blood work to dental treatments to ultrasounds, ensuring each pet in Young at Heart's care gets the chance to enjoy their retirement years in comfort.
“Through these grants, many more old dogs will get the second chances they all deserve,” Lunghofer said. “Thanks to our donors and to our grantees who work so hard to help senior dogs, thousands of at-risk old dogs will spend the rest of their lives in homes with families who love them.”
A complete list of Grey Muzzle Organization grantees is available at greymuzzle.org.
The Grey Muzzles Organization saves and improves the lives of at-risk senior dogs by providing funding and resources to animal shelters, rescues, and other nonprofit groups nationwide. We envision a world where every senior dog thrives, and no old dog dies alone and afraid.
