Concierge Auctions Announces June Sales—Including the Sale of the West Hollywood/Beverly Hills Sierra Towers Penthouse

This state-of-the-art estate sits at the highest elevation in Little Compton, designed to soak in the incredible coastal countryside surrounding it. Admire the floor to ceiling glass that connects the living and dining areas to the terrace and pavilion, creating a seamless indoors-to-out flow, ideal for hosting any size party. 690 Loyola Drive, Los Altos, California

Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that the following properties are now under contract after highly competitive auctions in June.

From our recent sales in Beverly Hills, Bel Air, and now West Hollywood, our momentum in the California market continues to build, and it’s just a matter of time before we’re back again.” — Chad Roffers, Chairman

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featured sold properties include Sierra Towers Penthouse in cooperation with buyer’s agent Joshua Greer of Hilton & Hyland, an entire 32nd-floor residence at the intersection of West Hollywood's Sunset Strip and Beverly Hills; Brutaliste Sur Mer in cooperation with buyer’s agent Beth Anderson of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, a state-of-the-art estate that sits at the highest elevation in Little Compton, Rhode Island; 690 Loyola Drive, an estate set in a premier Silicon Valley residential community, and boasts ties to "the Mayor of Silicon Valley" and Intel’s founder, Robert Noyce; and 230 Quarry Ridge East, a mountaintop chateau that offers both mountain and downtown Charleston views.

June sales include:

Sierra Towers Penthouse in West Hollywood/Beverly Hills, CA | In cooperation with Aaron Kirman of Compass and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency, 48 days of exposure resulted in 23,100+ page views, 850+ prospects, 46 qualified showings, and 5 registered bidders.

“From the onset of our process, we knew this exclusive, one-of-a-kind property offered a pristine opportunity for any discernible buyer—that, in combination with our world-class marketing, extensive global reach, and 30-day platform, presented premier results for yet another successful hallmark auction,” stated Chad Roffers. “From our recent sales in Beverly Hills, Bel Air, and now West Hollywood, our momentum in the California market continues to build, and it’s just a matter of time before we’re back again with our next property.”

Brutaliste Sur Mer in Little Compton, RI | In cooperation with Renee Welchman of Welchman Real Estate Group, 49 days of exposure resulted in 21,600+ page views, 1,150+ prospects, 28 qualified showings, and 5 registered bidders.

Built to entertain, the stately grand pavilion entrance with custom cast entry steps and manicured two-acre parcel will impress from first sight. Admire the floor to ceiling glass that connects the living and dining areas to the terrace and pavilion, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, ideal for hosting any size party. The flawless gourmet kitchen boasts Viking/Sub Zero professional designer appliances, window walls, and Carrara marble countertops. Every room features its own unique view of the ocean, with custom floor to ceiling windows to invite the stunning scenery indoors, while deeded access to a private beach and miles of coastline beckons. Additional features include clear vertical grain Douglas fir and quarter-sawn white oak hardwood flooring; royal purple slate roofing with copper flashing; custom finishes with luxurious materials; a six-seat theater with luxury powered theater seating; and spectacular rooftop deck—all just three miles to the Commons in Little Compton, an hour to Boston, and three hours from New York City.

230 Quarry Ridge East in Charleston, WV | In cooperation with Amanda Neville of Old Colony, Realtors®, 34 days of exposure resulted in 21,100+ page views, 1,000+ prospects, 13 qualified showings, and 5 registered bidders.

Reminiscent of a European countryside chateau, 230 Quarry Ridge East sits in a mountaintop setting, surrounded by forests. Offering both mountain and downtown Charleston views, this stone estate offers space for entertaining on a grand scale. Artisan craftsmanship surrounds the interior of the property, including custom Brazilian Mahogany woodwork, ironwork, built-ins throughout, marble floors, and immaculate chandeliers. Guests can enjoy their own private, luxurious oasis in the separate carriage house that features its own kitchen, living room, two bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. Manicured, mature landscaping provides a private garden surrounded by forest. A flat lawn adds to the four-season entertaining possibilities. The gorgeous setting and abundant amenities, including an infinity-edge pool, will create no need to go anywhere else.

690 Loyola Drive in Silicon Valley, CA | In cooperation with Greg Goumas and Arthur Sharif of Sotheby's International Realty, 46 days of exposure resulted in 23,000+ page views, 760+ prospects, 67 qualified showings, and 9 registered bidders.

Perched on a rare 4.6 acres, 690 Loyola Drive is highlighted by a picturesque backdrop that looks out over the first fairway of the Los Altos Golf & Country Club. Inside, soaring vaulted ceilings enhanced with exposed beams crown a bright and spacious kitchen boasting stone countertops, walnut cabinetry, and an island with seating for guests. Lounge in luxury on the bluestone terrace next to an outdoor pizza oven and fireplace. An expansive lagoon swimming pool and lighted tennis court, one of the only lighted courts that can still be found in the Los Altos Hills area, provide outdoor entertainment for guests, clients, or friends. Alternatively, spend time indoors in the family room with a double-sided stacked-stone fireplace, billiards and recreation room, and wine cellar. Additional features include seven spacious bedrooms along with five full and four half bathrooms; a library and a formal dining room; numerous areas for outdoor entertainment, including a bocce court, putting green, and two ponds; a hobbyist vineyard producing pristine Merlot grapes; and a separate three-bedroom guesthouse and detached two-car garage—all just 15 minutes from major Silicon Valley tech companies and Sand Hill Road.

1317 Wagner Road in Glenview, Chicago Area, IL | In cooperation with Qaiser Khan of Park Shore Realty, 34 days of exposure resulted in 12,600+ page views, 890+ prospects, 36 qualified showings, and 4 registered bidders.

5825 Doyle Road Near Washington, D.C., VA | In cooperation with Meghan Wasinger of Wasinger & Co Properties, 37 days of exposure resulted in 25,000+ page views, 2,500+ prospects, 26 qualified showings, and 4 registered bidders.

Casa Del Cielo in Las Brisas, Mexico | In cooperation with Laura de La Torre De Skipsey and María Paoli of Mexico Sotheby's International Realty, 57 days of exposure resulted in 24,900+ page views, 860+ prospects, 51 qualified showings, and 1 bidder.

2375 Marete Drive in Naples, FL | In cooperation with Douglas W. Buchanan and Dorenda E. Wentworth of Wentworth Realty Group, 72 days of exposure resulted in 39,900+ page views, 1,300+ prospects, 7 qualified showings, and 4 registered bidders.

1213 Skylark Drive in La Jolla, CA | In cooperation with Seth O'Byrne of Compass California, 40 days of exposure resulted in 20,700+ page views, 728+ prospects, 54 qualified showings, and 8 registered bidders.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will fund a new home built for a family in need.

For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.