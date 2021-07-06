Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 3028 Boyds Run Road Slide Repair Starts Wednesday in Collier

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on Boyds Run Road (Route 3028) in Collier Township, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, July 7 weather permitting.

Slide repair work, requiring the closure of a portion of Boyds Run Road between Deer Hollow Drive and Thoms Run and Oakdale Road will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as PennDOT crews conduct rock slope repair through Friday, July 23. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

South of the Slide

  • Take Thoms Run and Oakdale Road east

  • Turn left onto Forsythe Road

  • Turn left onto Hilltop Road

  • Follow Hilltop Road back to Boyds Run Road

  • End detour

North of the Slide

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

