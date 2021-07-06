Route 3028 Boyds Run Road Slide Repair Starts Wednesday in Collier

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on Boyds Run Road (Route 3028) in Collier Township, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, July 7 weather permitting.

Slide repair work, requiring the closure of a portion of Boyds Run Road between Deer Hollow Drive and Thoms Run and Oakdale Road will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as PennDOT crews conduct rock slope repair through Friday, July 23. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

South of the Slide

Take Thoms Run and Oakdale Road east

Turn left onto Forsythe Road

Turn left onto Hilltop Road

Follow Hilltop Road back to Boyds Run Road

End detour

North of the Slide

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #