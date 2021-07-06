Injured Hiker Rescued from Falling Waters Trail

CONTACT: Lt. James Kneeland 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 July 6, 2021

Lincoln, NH – On Sunday July 4 at 10:17 a.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker on the Falling Waters Trail in Lincoln. It was learned that a 16-year-old female hiker had fallen suffering a head injury that was going to prevent her from being able to continue without assistance. Members of her hiking party quickly came to her aid after the fall and called 911 for assistance. It was learned that the injured hiker was in the vicinity of Swiftwater Falls about 1 mile up the trail.

A team of rescuers comprised of Conservation Officers and volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the trailhead. By 11:27 a.m., the first rescuers reached the hikers’ location. A passing hiker with extensive medical training had provided aid and care until the arrival of rescuers. The hiker was placed into a rescue litter and carried to the trailhead where everyone arrived at 12:07 p.m. LinWood Ambulance transported the hiker to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for treatment of her injury.

The 16-year-old female hiker was part of a group of ten campers and counselors from Camp Brookwoods/Deer Run in Alton NH. The group had just departed on a 6-day hike through the Pemi Wilderness when the incident occurred one hour into their excursion. At the time of the incident, the group was navigating a steep muddy section of trail when the injured hiker fell forward landing face first in some rocks on the trail. The group was well prepared with equipment and planning for this multiday trip.

For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit www.hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.