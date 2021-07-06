COVID-19 Daily Update 7-6-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Kanawha County and a 93-year old male from Mercer County.
“We offer our deepest condolences to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Eligible West Virginians must choose to get vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19. The vaccine is available statewide to all residents age 12 and older.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,515), Berkeley (12,856), Boone (2,179), Braxton (1,020), Brooke (2,249), Cabell (8,888), Calhoun (394), Clay (543), Doddridge (646), Fayette (3,558), Gilmer (888), Grant (1,317), Greenbrier (2,902), Hampshire (1,928), Hancock (2,845), Hardy (1,584), Harrison (6,209), Jackson (2,265), Jefferson (4,807), Kanawha (15,505), Lewis (1,298), Lincoln (1,607), Logan (3,303), Marion (4,660), Marshall (3,539), Mason (2,064), McDowell (1,615), Mercer (5,200), Mineral (2,990), Mingo (2,771), Monongalia (9,400), Monroe (1,226), Morgan (1,230), Nicholas (1,908), Ohio (4,317), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (682), Preston (2,962), Putnam (5,334), Raleigh (7,096), Randolph (2,860), Ritchie (761), Roane (665), Summers (865), Taylor (1,283), Tucker (547), Tyler (749), Upshur (1,973), Wayne (3,183), Webster (547), Wetzel (1,393), Wirt (457), Wood (7,953), Wyoming (2,059).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Grant, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, and Wyoming counties.
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV