For Immediate Release:

July 6, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Community Improvement Corporation of Delphos 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lima-Allen County Convention and Visitors Bureau 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Perry Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ashtabula Ashtabula County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hartsgrove Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Athens Village of Glouster IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Auglaize Minster Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Waynesfield IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Belmont Goshen Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Barnesville IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Columbiana Columbiana County Port Authority IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 East Palestine Memorial Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Coshocton Oxford Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of Brook Park IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Strongsville C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Cleveland Heights University Heights Public Library C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Greater Cleveland Community Improvement Corporation 07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2019 Safe Air for the Environment Council of Governments 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Tri-City Council of Governments 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Defiance Defiance County Family and Children First Council IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Delaware Delaware Northern New Community Authority IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Harlem Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield Clearcreek Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin City of Groveport IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ohio Department of Health 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Joint Medicaid Oversight Committee 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Upper Arlington Public Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Great Parks of Hamilton County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Little Miami Joint Fire and Rescue District FFR IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Montgomery Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Southwest Ohio Preparatory School 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hancock Portage Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hardin Forest Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Highland Village of Sinking Spring 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Huron New Haven Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Knox Knox County Educational Service Center 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Lake City of Mentor-on-the-Lake IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Morley Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Painesville Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Logan Logan County School Employee Consortium IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain City of Oberlin IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Mercer Midwest Employee Benefit Consortium IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Miami Community Improvement Corporation of Bradford 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Montgomery-Greene County Local Emergency Response Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Perry Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Morrow Perry Cook Memorial Public Library IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Perry Perry County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Richland Village of Plymouth IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ross Southern Ohio Council of Governments MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Scioto New Boston Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Porter Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Union Liberty Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Milford Center IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Warren City of Franklin C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Washington Wesley Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Chippewa Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Community Improvement Corporation of Rittman 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Creston IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wooster Growth Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Wayne Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Weston Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov