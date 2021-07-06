Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Community Improvement Corporation of Delphos
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lima-Allen County Convention and Visitors Bureau
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Perry Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ashtabula
Ashtabula County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hartsgrove Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Athens
Village of Glouster
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Auglaize
Minster Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Waynesfield
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Belmont
Goshen Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Barnesville
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Columbiana
Columbiana County Port Authority
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
East Palestine Memorial Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Coshocton
Oxford Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Brook Park
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Strongsville
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Cleveland Heights University Heights Public Library
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Greater Cleveland Community Improvement Corporation
07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2019
Safe Air for the Environment Council of Governments
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tri-City Council of Governments
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Defiance
Defiance County Family and Children First Council
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Delaware
Delaware Northern New Community Authority
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Harlem Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
Clearcreek Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
City of Groveport
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ohio Department of Health
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Joint Medicaid Oversight Committee
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Upper Arlington Public Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Great Parks of Hamilton County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Little Miami Joint Fire and Rescue District
FFR IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Montgomery Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Southwest Ohio Preparatory School
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hancock
Portage Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hardin
Forest Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Highland
Village of Sinking Spring
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
New Haven Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Knox
Knox County Educational Service Center
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Lake
City of Mentor-on-the-Lake
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Morley Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Painesville Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Logan
Logan County School Employee Consortium
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
City of Oberlin
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Mercer
Midwest Employee Benefit Consortium
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Miami
Community Improvement Corporation of Bradford
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Montgomery-Greene County Local Emergency Response Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Perry Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Morrow
Perry Cook Memorial Public Library
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Perry
Perry County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Richland
Village of Plymouth
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ross
Southern Ohio Council of Governments
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Scioto
New Boston Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Porter Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Union
Liberty Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Milford Center
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Warren
City of Franklin
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Washington
Wesley Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
Chippewa Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Community Improvement Corporation of Rittman
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Creston
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wooster Growth Corporation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Wayne Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Weston Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
