Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,679 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

July 6, 2021                                                              

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allen

Community Improvement Corporation of Delphos

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lima-Allen County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Perry Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Ashtabula County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hartsgrove Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Village of Glouster

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Auglaize

Minster Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Waynesfield

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Belmont

Goshen Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Barnesville

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

Columbiana County Port Authority

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

East Palestine Memorial Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Coshocton

Oxford Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Brook Park

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Strongsville

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cleveland Heights University Heights Public Library

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greater Cleveland Community Improvement Corporation

 

07/01/2017 TO 06/30/2019

 

 

 

Safe Air for the Environment Council of Governments

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tri-City Council of Governments

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Defiance

Defiance County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Delaware Northern New Community Authority

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Harlem Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Clearcreek Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

City of Groveport

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Health

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Joint Medicaid Oversight Committee

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Upper Arlington Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Great Parks of Hamilton County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Little Miami Joint Fire and Rescue District

 FFR  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Montgomery Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Southwest Ohio Preparatory School

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Portage Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Forest Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Highland

Village of Sinking Spring

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron

New Haven Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Knox County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake

City of Mentor-on-the-Lake

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morley Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Painesville Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Logan

Logan County School Employee Consortium

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

City of Oberlin

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mercer

Midwest Employee Benefit Consortium

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami

Community Improvement Corporation of Bradford

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Montgomery-Greene County Local Emergency Response Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Perry Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morrow

Perry Cook Memorial Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Perry

Perry County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Village of Plymouth

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ross

Southern Ohio Council of Governments

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Scioto

New Boston Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Porter Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Union

Liberty Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Milford Center

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Warren

City of Franklin

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington

Wesley Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Chippewa Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Community Improvement Corporation of Rittman

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Creston

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wooster Growth Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Wayne Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Weston Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 
             

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.