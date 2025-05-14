Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 15, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Ashland City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clinton Blanchester Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Crawford Bucyrus Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Bedford City School District

5/15/2025 TO 5/15/2025 Performance Audit Fairfield Greenfield Township

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Fayette Fayette County Travel Tourism and Convention Bureau

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Focus North High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

American Senior Care Center LLC

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Compliance Examination MED

Gallia Gallia County District Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Henry Village of Florida

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Highland Highland County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Lawrence Symmes Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Mercer Celina City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Kettering City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Foxfire Intermediate School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Paulding Paulding County Hospital

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Preble Twin Valley Community Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ross Southeastern Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Akros Middle School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Akron Career Tech High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Village of Zoar

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit