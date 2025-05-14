Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 15, 2025
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 15, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|Ashland City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton
|Blanchester Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Crawford
|Bucyrus Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Bedford City School District
5/15/2025 TO 5/15/2025
|Performance Audit
|Fairfield
|Greenfield Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OP&F Examination
|Fayette
|Fayette County Travel Tourism and Convention Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Focus North High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|American Senior Care Center LLC
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Gallia
|Gallia County District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Henry
|Village of Florida
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Highland
|Highland County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Lawrence
|Symmes Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Mercer
|Celina City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Kettering City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Foxfire Intermediate School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Paulding
|Paulding County Hospital
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Preble
|Twin Valley Community Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Southeastern Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Akros Middle School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Akron Career Tech High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Village of Zoar
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
