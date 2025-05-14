Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,079 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 15, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashland Ashland City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton Blanchester Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Crawford Bucyrus Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Bedford City School District
5/15/2025 TO 5/15/2025		 Performance Audit
Fairfield Greenfield Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Fayette Fayette County Travel Tourism and Convention Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Focus North High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
American Senior Care Center LLC
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Compliance Examination MED
Gallia Gallia County District Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Henry Village of Florida
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Highland Highland County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Lawrence Symmes Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Mercer Celina City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Kettering City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Foxfire Intermediate School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Paulding Paulding County Hospital
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Preble Twin Valley Community Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Southeastern Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Akros Middle School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Akron Career Tech High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Village of Zoar
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 15, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more