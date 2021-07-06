Gen2 Technologies (MNIZ) Strikes Strategic Deal for 5% of NFT Sports (Colosseum Cards)
Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the ”Company”) (OTC:MNIZ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a transaction by which it will have a 5% stake in NFT Sports, a Wyoming registered company which is commercialising the breakthrough NFT Trading Cards proposition named Colosseum Cards (CC). CC is scheduled to shortly deliver its first NFT drop and has an active Discord channel and NFT whitelist with each having more than 1,000 individuals signed up. Details on the exciting CC proposition can be found at the following link: www.colosseumcards.com
Through the CC proposition, NFT Sports will be competing directly with competitors such as category leader Sorare, and will be looking to tap into significant global demand exemplified by other propositions such as NBA Top Shot.
Furthermore, NFT Sports will shortly be launching a US-focused proposition aimed at NCAA athletes, which following a recent landmark US Supreme Court case will enable NCAA athletes to create and monetise their own NFTs.
In exchange for the 5% stake, NFT Sports will be granted licensed access to applicable Gen2 Technologies’ video content, including from the Iris Media Network. Furthermore, Gen2 Technologies will provision cameras to NFT Sports on a cost plus basis not to exceed either the general retail price or wholesale channel price, the minimum of the two.
Commenting on the Strategic Deal, Mr. Michael Kovacocy, CEO of Gen2 Technologies, stated: “Our technology offers our shareholders a here and now opportunity to capitalise on the rapid growth in the market for collectible NFTs and digital sports trading card games. An equity stake in NFT Sports and its exciting proposition Colosseum Cards represents an excellent opportunity for our shareholders to participate in a potentially substantial marketplace. Furthermore, conversations with image rights holders whose permission is required for the creation of player likenesses in CC’S NFTs have indicated interest in Gen2’s Iris miniature body-worn cameras and content driven by said cameras. We look forward to working with NFT Sports to deliver shareholder value to our loyal shareholders.”
For further queries, please feel free to email the Company at: michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com
We also wish to inform our shareholders that our new website, www.gen2technologies.com is scheduled to go live shortly. Stay tuned.
Gen2 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MNIZ), aims to be a leader in the next phase of the digital age. Leveraging a portfolio of Intellectual Property (IP) covering camera, radio, distribution and blockchain technology, Gen2 Technologies will offer a superior user experience addressing a number of use cases across consumer, corporate and governmental end-markets. Our innovative first-mover Iris Media Network, employing our miniature body-worn Iris cameras, is positioned to disrupt the market for sports content and social media. Our IP focused on eKYC and best of breed aim / click / capture of still and video imagery directly into blockchain-enabled native format aims to address the high-potential of use cases such as digital COVID vaccination cards and superior NFT creation and management platforms.
