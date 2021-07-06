The General NRG Rocket League Team Kicks Off Fan Voting for New Jersey Design
Fans Can Vote Daily from July 6 to July 20 from Four Designs for The Team’s Season XI JerseyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The General® Insurance and NRG Esports announced today fans can vote for The General NRG Rocket League team’s new jersey for Rocket League Season XI. As part of the landmark partnership between the two parties that was announced in April, fans can choose their favorite from four jersey designs. Voting starts off today, July 6th, at www.TheGeneral.com/NRG and fans will be able to cast daily votes for their favorite design through July 20th.
Designed in collaboration with META, the four unique jerseys feature sleek and contemporary designs complete with The General NRG’s new logo. Each jersey design also includes a notable patch on the front right bottom displaying a trophy representing the World Championship win in 2019 surrounded by multiple stars - one star for every Major Rocket League event won. The Major events are defined as large tournaments that happen at the regional level and there are three Major events held throughout each season. Fresh off of winning the Rocket League Championship Series X Spring North American Major this past May, the team now has six stars surrounding the trophy on the patch and more stars will be added as the team secures more major wins.
“These jersey designs are a true representation of The General NRG Rocket League team’s storied history over the past five years,” said Brett Lautenbach, President of NRG Esports. “Not many other teams have the historic legacy that our team does, and we’re excited the new jersey design with the patch will be able to showcase the team’s hard work and dedication to Rocket League.”
The General NRG Rocket League team has consistently proven to be one of the most competitive teams in the space and this unprecedented partnership between the two brands continues to set the team up for more success and growth. In addition to the jersey fan vote, The General NRG partnership - a first of its kind in North American Rocket League history - also includes the team’s naming rights, as well as the presenting sponsorship of the team’s personalized live stream of its gameplay during the Rocket League Championship Series weekly tournament circuit.
“From the onset of this partnership, our goal has always been to be a driving force behind The General NRG Rocket League Team and connect with Rocket League audiences in an authentic and organic way,” said Kale Sligh, Vice President of Marketing for The General. “We’ve been amazed by the excitement and support of the team’s fans and we’re thrilled those dedicated fans will have a say in choosing the team’s Season XI jersey.”
Shaquille O’Neal, a part-owner of NRG and longtime brand ambassador and loyal customer of The General, was instrumental in bringing this partnership together. He recognized the natural synergies and clear alignment between the two brands when it comes to their audiences. This partnership was also a natural extension of The General’s recent brand refresh and new ad campaign starring Shaq to dispel misperceptions of the brand and invest in programs that reflect the diverse backgrounds and interests of its customer base.
“It’s been a lot of fun to see this partnership unfold over the past couple of months, especially as the team continues to win more hardware,” said Shaquille O'Neal. “The General NRG team has some of the best fans in the game and I can’t wait to see which design they pick.”
The winning jersey design will be announced on July 21st at 9am ET and will be available for purchase at shop.nrg.gg. Fans can head to www.thegeneral.com/NRG to cast a vote daily for their favorite jersey design.
About The General Insurance
The General Automobile Insurance Services, Inc. (The General®) is a licensed insurance agency and subsidiary of PGC Holdings Corp. (PGC), which is wholly owned by American Family Mutual Insurance Company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries and their predecessors, PGC has been writing automobile insurance since 1963, serving customers who may find it difficult to obtain insurance from other carriers at a reasonable rate. Visit www.thegeneral.com or follow The General on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
About NRG Esports
NRG is a professional gaming and entertainment company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 2015, NRG has embodied competitive esports excellence and the best of gaming culture over the last half-decade. Known for championship teams and innovative gaming lifestyle content, NRG is the most-watched org in the world on Twitch and YouTube. NRG boasts the most-viewed and storied competitive Fortnite roster in the game, the reigning world champion Rocket League team, and an Apex Legends squad with numerous national and international titles under its belt. Additionally, NRG's Call of Duty league team, OPTIC CHICAGO, is the CDL'S most popular team, and the San Francisco Shock, the org's Overwatch League team, is a world champion powerhouse having just won back-to-back World's Grand Finals. NRG's owned content channels span YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and our newly launched Snap Discover show. NRG's recently launched social gaming brand (December 2020), Full Squad Gaming, already has 2.1M followers on TikTok and is positioned to become the biggest gaming brand on the platform! Currently, the corporate owned channels reach over 25M unique viewers a month, fostering over 125M fan engagements. Our player channels reach an additional 75M unique viewers a month. NRG also has opened the NRG Hot Pockets Castle in Downtown Los Angeles. This innovative studio/play space is a fantasy factory for gamers featuring giant creative installations, studio space, scrim/stream areas and general craziness. Organization and content sponsors include Nestle, Popeyes, Roccat, Turtle Beach, General Mills, Net App and T-Mobile.
About Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most successful athlete-turned-businessman, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O'Neal's signature "Business of Fun" mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors. The 15-time NBA All-Star's unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O'Neal is an analyst on TNT's Emmy Award-winning "Inside the NBA."
O'Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus. The launch of his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille's status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur. A second Big Chicken location is open in Glendale, CA and additional locations will debut at sea on Carnival Cruise Lines Radiance and Mardi Gras. Follow Shaquille O'Neal on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
