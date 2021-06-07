Blue Blazer Cocktails Now Available at Binny’s Beverage Depot Locations Throughout Chicagoland
Private and White Label High-End Restaurant Quality Cocktails Crafted to be Enjoyed Anywhere, AnytimeCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Blazer Cocktails, a private label, bespoke beverage company that partnered with some of Chicago’s top bars and restaurants to craft premium ready-to-drink cocktails to enjoy at home during the pandemic, is now offering several craft cocktails for purchase at Binny’s Beverage Depot. Current store locations include Lakeview, Lincoln Park, Logan Square, South Loop, Portage Park, Oak Brook, River North, Evanston and Highland Park, with potential for more stores this summer. The in-store lineup is comprised of Blue Blazer’s Classic Cocktails Blue Blazer Old Fashioned and Blue Blazer Manhattan, as well as its co-branded “Signature Series”, including Estereo Mezcal, Pub Royale Cup, Arami Japanese Negroni, Billy Sunday Old Fashioned and Murray Bros. Caddyshack 19th Hole.
“As the Midwest’s premier destination for wine, spirits and beer, we’re thrilled to offer our customers Blue Blazer’s true top-shelf ready-to-drink crafted cocktail,” said Brett Pontoni, Binny’s Beverage Depot Specialty Spirits Buyer. “We are always looking to provide our customers with the best cocktail options and Blue Blazer's unique approach to the ready-to-drink category, along with their partnerships with leading culinary and restaurants, delivers a premium product that our customers are going to love.”
Blue Blazer sets itself apart from other ready-to-drink beverages with fresh ingredients and innovative processes to deliver a craft cocktail that can compete with the best bars in America. Blue Blazer hand selects top-quality spirits from top local craft distilleries like Letherbee, Driftless Glen, and CH. When mixed with house-made juices that are never pasteurized but clarified with a centrifuge to maximize freshness while preserving flavor, Blue Blazer’s cocktails truly simulate a handmade cocktail better than any product on the market. Because Blue Blazer never uses artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors, many cocktails need to be refrigerated - just like top quality fresh juices - and are meant to be served over ice, truly replicating a drink poured directly from a bartender’s shaker.
Founded by spirits and hospitality industry veterans Joe Kreeger, Brian Troglia and Josh Kaplan in 2020, Blue Blazer was created to offer liquor and grocery stores, clubs and golf courses, hotels, restaurants, and corporate clients the ability to sell signature top-shelf bottled and canned cocktails for carry-out or delivery, emulating a high-end experience anywhere, anytime. Michael Rubel, Managing Partner of Estereo, who previously operated Chicago cocktail destinations like Violet Hour and Big Star, joined the team bringing his superior palate and unique talent for batch producing top-shelf cocktails.
When the pandemic hit, Blue Blazer recognized the opportunity to help an industry in need, providing new revenue streams for businesses during shutdowns and getting those beloved cocktails to loyal customers to enjoy at home. Blue Blazer also tapped into local hospitality workers who were laid off and utilized their expertise to craft and bottle the cocktails from the production facility in Skokie, Illinois.
“Blue Blazer was established to create not just another ready-to-drink cocktail, but the best on the marketplace, that replicates and competes with the best cocktails in the country,” said Joe Kreeger, CEO and Co-Founder of Blue Blazer. “Our revolutionary process results in the best possible pre-made cocktails, and our customization capabilities have enabled us to create products that can be labeled to highlight our restaurant partners, who have to approve every drink to confirm it matches the quality of the cocktails served in their restaurants. Our Classic Cocktails like Moscow Mules, Manhattans, and Margaritas have customizable labels that allow brands to place their logo on our top-shelf drinks and deliver a truly unique experience for their customers.”
As one of the few fully licensed rectifiers in the state, Blue Blazer creates and distributes white label and co-branded signature cocktails for clients ranging from restaurants and bars to golf resorts and corporations. Blue Blazer’s customization possibilities are endless and with the Blue Blazer stamp of quality, brands can create something that is perfect for them and their consumers. From fully bespoke white-label cocktails to co-branded signature cocktails, the process ensures the beverages can be crafted, branded and distributed within a short window of time. Blue Blazer’s co-branded Signature Cocktails are also sold directly from restaurant locations like Estereo, Billy Sunday, Pub Royale and Arami, proving that restaurant partners believe the quality of Blue Blazer cocktails are equal to those made in the restaurant.
“Blue Blazer is a true partner who understands Arami and the high-quality cocktails we provide our customers on a daily basis,” said Ty Fujimura, Owner and Founder of Arami. “Through their process, we developed a product line of our well-known crafted cocktails utilizing premium Japanese spirits and these bottled cocktails truly hit on our high level of quality. Now, we sell branded cocktails under the Arami brand at Arami, as well as having those same great Arami products available at the best retailers, like Binny’s.”
In addition to Binny's distribution, Blue Blazer is also a permanent solution for restaurants without having to deal with the rules and regulations of the recent Cocktails-to-Go law. Unlike cocktails bottled in-house, Blue Blazer drinks can be sold like beer or wine, enabling restaurants to increase take-out and delivery sales and enhance the overall delivery dining experience. By being able to offer bottled cocktails designed to be enjoyed alongside the meal without the added expense of bottling, labeling, and packaging cocktails in-house, Blue Blazer allows restaurants to establish a robust, quality cocktail delivery program without headache and hassle of bottling in-house.
About Blue Blazer
Blue Blazer is an American white label rectifier that offers top-shelf quality, custom-label cocktails, including versions of signature beverages from Chicago’s best bars and restaurants. From craft distilled and co-branded spirits to homemade syrups and fresh-squeezed juices, Blue Blazer cocktails deliver on the authenticity of restaurant-quality craft cocktails. Founded by industry veterans who set out to craft the highest-quality ready-to-drink canned or bottled cocktail, Blue Blazer products provide the level of quality of a handmade beverage without any work. All Blue Blazer cocktails are crafted, bottled and distributed in-house at the Skokie, Ill. facility.
