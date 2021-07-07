LATRO Appoints Co-Founder Donald Reinhart as Chief Executive Officer
LATRO offers RAFM solutions that are truly deliver by beating fraud (and not just stopping them) and near Real-Time Revenue Assurance
Company announces preceding COO/CTO will assume CEO responsibilities effective July 1, 2021
As LATRO’s business is now predominantly with the international RAFM sector, it’s a natural transition for Don to take greater leadership of the company and our future.”EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LATRO, a global provider for telecommunications revenue assurance and fraud management (RAFM) product and services solutions, today announced the appointment of co-founder Donald Reinhart as its new Chief Executive Officer. Lex Wilkinson, co-founder and the preceding CEO, will continue to serve as a strategic advisor for the company as Chairman of the Board.
— Lex Wilkinson, Chairman
“Don and I have been working side-by-side at LATRO since we founded the company together more than a decade ago. When I left Verizon and started LATRO, I knew the international telecom market would experience strong demand for revenue assurance and fraud management functions similar to those my team established through the CTIA and at RCC prior to the acquisition. Don owned that vision and worked hard to build the LATRO brand worldwide. As LATRO’s business is now predominantly with the international RAFM sector, it’s a natural transition for him to take greater leadership of the company and our future,” says Wilkinson.
While serving as Vice President and COO/CTO since the company’s inception, Reinhart led LATRO’s strategy to invest and focus development resources on the international RAFM telecom market. Reinhart expanded the global reach of LATRO outside the United States by establishing affiliate companies in Dubai, UAE and Kabul, Afghanistan. Today, LATRO’s international team based in more than ten countries delivers the company’s solutions in more than fifty international markets. During his tenure as COO/CTO, Reinhart oversaw nearly all of the company’s day to day functions across the international business including finance, sales, marketing, operations and product development. Prior to co-founding LATRO, Reinhart worked for Tektronix, a major manufacturer of global electronic and telecommunications test and measurement equipment. He is a graduate of Bucknell University with a Bachelor of Science in Physics and holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the Johns Hopkins University.
“It’s my privilege to serve and lead the highly talented, diverse, and professional team at LATRO. The combined experience of our expert team members across a range of telecom, analytics, and technology domains allows us to deliver innovative solutions to our RAFM customers. We have already started building on our success as we look to the future where we will leverage our proven Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) capability to deliver even more business value to our customers within the communications sector,” comments Reinhart.
About LATRO
LATRO is the only RAFM solution provider to offer innovative solutions to telecom operators and national regulators worldwide - empowering them to beat fraud on their networks, stop revenue leakages, mature business controls, increase revenues, exceed RAFM KPIs, and continuously protect their network and subscribers against the security and poor-quality impacts due to fraud. LATRO’s out-of-the-box approach has enabled Communication Service Providers in over 50 countries to beat fraud before it occurs and protect revenue in near real-time, powering investment and growth in these markets. For more details, visit www.latro.com
