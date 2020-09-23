LATRO Introduces Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Into Its Industry-Leading Fraud Prevention System
LATRO offers RAFM solutions that are truly deliver by beating fraud (and not just stopping them) and near Real-Time Revenue Assurance
LATRO, today announced new features based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technology into its industry-leading Fraud Prevention System.
We want to keep our customers multiple steps ahead of the fraudsters. This new technology allows them to understand future fraud patterns,which may not have been possible previously with standard FMS.”EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LATRO., a cutting-edge market leader for Telecom Fraud Control and Revenue Assurance solutions, today announced new features, based on artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, in its industry-leading fraud prevention system, Versalytics. With these new features, Versalytics eliminates the need to rely on experienced Fraud Management (FM) Analysts to create expert detection profiles. Instead, LATRO Versalytics system users can proactively detect fraudulent SIM Boxes by simply "teaching" the system the difference between fraudulent SIM Box data and normal subscriber data. After “teaching” the system by uploading historically confirmed fraud event data, Versalytics now learns how to detect an even greater number of fraudulent bypass cases, enabling mobile operators to recover significant revenue.
— Don Reinhart
LATRO's Versalytics system still includes rules-based algorithms and weighting factors. However, the application of AI and Machine Learning now removes the legacy limitations imposed by even the most talented FM professional. Versalytics employs both supervised and unsupervised learning algorithms to optimize SIM Box detections, breaking through the simple first-order observations and logic definition barriers by which even the smartest and most experienced trained FM professionals are constrained as humans.
"Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are buzzwords frequently thrown around, often without meaning. But we are glad to see real benefits with these features integrated into our new Versalytics system releases," says Lee Meiners, Vice President, Solutions Business Unit, LATRO." Our customers are able to see new fraud patterns and prevent them before they incur heavy losses."
Don Reinhart, CTO/COO, LATRO, explains, "We always want to keep our customers multiple steps ahead of the fraudsters. This new technology allows our customers to understand future fraud patterns, which may not have been possible previously with standard fraud management systems. Ten years ago, we changed the game in fraud prevention with Signaling Analytics and more, and we will keep changing the game to allow our customers to win every time."
The new features in Versalytics will be made available to all new and existing customers of LATRO's complete fraud prevention system.
