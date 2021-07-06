Small Activating RNAs — a Novel Therapeutic Class of Oligonucleotides
EMERGING DELIVERY SOLUTIONS
Targeted Delivery of C/EBPa-saRNA by RNA Aptamers
•Understanding the principles of RNA activation and possibilities of therapeutic benefit
•Harnessing small activating RNAs for the treatment of Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
•Evaluating aptamers and appropriate means of targeted delivery
•Looking at lessons learnt from using saRNA for oncological purposes
Nagy Habib, Professor of Surgery, Imperial College, Co-founder MiNA therapeutics, Imperial College London
Small activating RNAs — a novel therapeutic class of oligonucleotides
•Description of saRNA technology to upregulate transcription and broad applicability to a range of therapeutic targets
•Generation of a lead candidate saRNA to HNF4a for liver disease
•Update on MiNA’s lead saRNA clinical agent MTL-CEBPA – Clinical PD and efficacy
Matthew Catley, Research Director, MiNa Therapeutics Ltd
The tool-box approach to improve the performance of siRNA-platform technology
•Interplay of design and function
•Stability and duration of action
•Linker design and valency of ligands
•Is there room for additional improvements?
Adrien Weingartner, Principal Scientist, Group Leader Drug Delivery, Silence Therapeutics
Clinical development of AsiDNA, a first in class decoy agonist oligonucleotide targeting DNA damage response in tumor cells
•Introduction to platON™: proprietary chemistry platform based on a library of decoy agonist oligonucleotides which generates disruptive compounds acting on intracellular DNA-binding targets
•Introduction to AsiDNA the leading decoy agonist generated from platON and targeting DNA damage response function
•Recent preclinical highlights: AsiDNA abrogates resistance to multiple anti-cancer targeted therapies
•Recent clinical development of AsiDNA
•Outlining next steps of clinical development
Wael Jdey, Head of Biology, Onxeo S.A.
