Introducing Europolish Precision Finishing USA: Europe’s Leading Surface Treatment Manufacturer Expands to the US
Specialized Production and Development of Polishing Compounds With a Clear MissionNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the 1960s, EUROPOLISH® has proudly stood as the leading manufacturer of all abrasive compounds for surface finishing, and held the most advanced manufacturing plant in Europe. Offering a wide range of top-tier products, world-class equipment, and unparalleled customer service, Europolish has equipped and empowered customers to take on any job with confidence in quality. Sights set high on growth, Europolish is thrilled to introduce their new US-based subsidiary based in Newark, Delaware, Europolish Precision Finishing USA Inc.
Europolish Precision Finishing USA will proudly serve the North American markets, promoting all Europolish products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. From buffing, finishing, tumbling, and everything in between, Europolish products are uniquely and technically designed with intention and mastered over half a century in business.
Specializing in liquid compounds for jobs any surfacing project, Europolish is eager to bring their advanced tailor-made products across the pond to serve an industry in need. Particularly effective when used collaboratively with robots or automatic machinery, the Europolish product line covers a vast array of customer needs. Europolish Precision Finishing USA will introduce a new era of surface treatments, focusing on:
- Europolish liquid abrasive compounds in emulsion, slurry, superfinishing compounds, solid abrasive compounds, Vibro-finishing media
- Vagnone & Boeri solid and liquid abrasive compounds
- Retsul car polish and solvent-based compounds
- EMPF super finishing compounds
- Temi buffing tools and discs
The announcement of the new US-based subsidiary will usher in a world of opportunities to develop highly customized products for a new demographic. The local team will provide technical support and conduct strategic sales and partnerships with industry leaders in sanitary ware, tableware, automotive, electronics, motorbikes, and more.
“Having already achieved a market leadership position in Europe and Asia, our strategic focus is currently directed at solidifying a strong positioning in the USA and North America through an incremental investment campaign.”
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to quality; Europolish’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with their newest subsidiary Europolish Precision Finishing USA Inc.
To learn more about Europolish please visit: https://www.europolish.com/
About Europolish Precision Finishing USA Inc
Europolish is a leading manufacturer of all kinds of abrasive compounds for surface finishing, with the most advanced manufacturing plant in Europe. Founded in 1984, Europolish’s unique industry experience has enabled them to offer the widest range of top-tier products suitable for various applications and tasks. Europolish has grown immensely since its founding, with multiple subsidiaries in Germany, France, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, and the United States. Specializing in liquid compounds, wet buffing compounds, and superfinishing compounds, Europolish has effectively become a one-stop shop for projects of any size, using any machine.
