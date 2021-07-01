Kicking Off the Season in Style: Heavisyde Releases Summer Kiss, the Rock Anthem for Summer 2021
Released July 1, 2021, Heavisyde’s Summer Kiss Revolutionizes Modern Rock to Usher in a New Era of MusicBIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the summer season kicks into high gear, it is safe to say that everyone is eager for a carefree summer in the sun, free of quarantines and protocols. Every now and again a song comes along that is perfectly positioned as an emphatic anthem, highlighting the nuanced experience of summer love, and breathing life into an industry saturated with redundant sounds. These songs go on to define a generation, turning heads, and cultivating memories that will be cherished for decades to come. Heavisyde, the nation’s premier “swag rock” band, is proud to announce the release of their newest single Summer Kiss, available to stream on Spotify and YouTube on July 1, 2021.
The young three-piece rock band has burst onto the scene, ushering in a new era of rock through the modernization of traditional electric guitar rock’n’roll sounds with an innovative twist. Heavisyde’s cutting-edge sound is catching the attention of both the industry and the public, positioning them as a powerful force to be reckoned with for generations to come. Reminiscent of iconic 2000’s rock bands such as Paramore or Intervals, Heavisyde fuses key characteristics of punk, pop, and rock to sweep audiences off their feet, curating an unforgettable experience.
As their debut single, Summer Kiss is an instantly memorable tune full of massive hooks which take listeners on a nostalgic journey of carefree summer days, first loves, and unmitigated bliss. The first of many releases scheduled for 2021 and beyond, Heavisyde is thrilled to introduce their one-of-a-kind sound to music lovers across the nation as Summer Kiss hits the airwaves.
“We couldn’t be more excited about this being our first song, It’s a great representation of what our music is all about.”
Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to revolutionizing modern rock; Heavisyde’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the release of Summer Kiss.
To stream Summer Kiss, please visit: https://open.spotify.com/album/1HGamAFQKdfyfqkrAIInxV?si=ec84fbc5e4904610
To learn more about Heavisyde, please visit: https://heavisyde.com/home
About Heavisyde
Heavisyde is a three-piece swag rock band founded in 2021 and based in Birmingham, Alabma. Heavisyde’s core is comprised of three innovative artists; Mason on guitar, Brad on bass, and Rion on drums. Heavisyde is on a mission to return electric guitar-based rock’n’roll to its former glory, and usher in a revolutionized era of rock. Masterfully mixing prog guitars, anthemic hooks, a rotating cast of vocalists, and unparalleled willpower, Heavisyde has tactfully created a cutting-edge sound to define a generation. The band has roots across the Southern United States, with members spread out from Alabama to Texas, all coming together to create songs with massive global appeal. Seeking to make a lasting impact on modern rock, Heavisyde is proud to announce its debut single Summer Kiss, released on July 1, 2021.
YouTube
Mason Gay
Heavisyde
+1 205-482-8281
Heavisyde@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook