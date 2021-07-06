Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Sponsors Sweet French Kid to Write John Kelly Chocolates Review

Super sweet gig, Girl (GG.Ego), writes John Kelly chocolate review #johnkellychocolates #thesweetestgig #ggego www.SweetGigforFrenchKid.com

Recruiting for Good creates an exclusive gig for kid to taste LA's Best chocolate and write reviews in French #lefrenchfoodie #ggego #fungigforkid www.SweetGigforFrenchKid.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund gigs for talented kids #hiretalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good created an exclusive meaningful monthly sweet gig for a girl to taste LA's Best Chocolate and write creative reviews in French.

This month, Our Sweet French Kid reviewed John Kelly Chocolates!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good created "Sweet Gig for French Kid."

On the Sweet Gig, GG.EGO (nickname of girl) will taste LA's Best Chocolate and write reviews in French (every month).

The purpose of the chocolate gig is to deliver a positive real life work experience. The Kid on the Gig will earn perks, a box of chocolates every month to share with her family and every three months a sweet reward.

The kid can choose any chocolates (from box delivered to her home) to taste and review (all the content, page design, and photos are developed by her).

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "This month, Our Sweet French Kid reviewed John Kelly Chocolates."

About

Sweet Gig for French Kid was created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good to reward girl who recently successfully completed, "The Sweetest Gig." She has a keen eye for design, and on her monthly sweet gig she will; Taste LA's Best Chocolate and write reviews in French. In addition, she will earn sweet perks; share chocolate with her family, and every 3 months earn a special sweet reward. First sweet reward is an opportunity to design her own jewelry with Parrish Walsh, owner of Fiction Jewelry; and gift her jewelry to family and friends. To learn more visit www.SweetGigforFrenchKid.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
