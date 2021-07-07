NerdVision’s autonomous debugging is bridging the gap between development and production one webinar at a time

NerdVision’s autonomous debugging with Datadog is bridging the gap between development and production one webinar at a time. NerdVision Debugging platform logo NerdVision Autonomous debugging title graphic

In this webinar, Ben Donnelly @NerdVision, and Karl Kalash, @Datadog will present advanced debugging techniques for complex environments.

STUTTGART, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, July 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 14th, 2021, 12:00 PM Eastern Time, NerdVision and Datadog will be hosting a free webinar with a live Q&A session that highlights:

-- The dynamics behind resolving production application issues, and how these can be combated

-- Configuring your monitoring tool, in this case Datadog with NerdVisions, autonomous debugging - to accelerate your process for resolving application issues.

Ben Donnelly, Product Owner at NerdVision, and Karl Kalash, Marketing Manager at Datadog will present just how useful and time-saving advanced debugging techniques and tools can be when being presented with complex environments.

The increased recognition and functionality of observability tools offered by NerdVision allow for incredible insight into one’s code, signaling occurrences in any and all complex distributed environments. Due to lacking accessibility, determining where and why an issue has taken place is quite a difficult task. Developers are often left with the responsibility of taking the time out to probe code, recreate scenarios, and debug on their own.

With Nerdvision’s autonomous debugging, users can radically change the way they interact with production environments. Reducing the time spent on locating bugs, not only improves developers’ workflow but increases overall efficiency; saving companies time and money.

“Developers spend approximately 60% of their time recreating issues, rather than delivering business functionality - our goal is to give the developers the tools they need to dramatically reduce this number and to increase delivering exciting new technology and functionality” said David Thacker, Business Unit Owner @ NerdVision

Sounds interesting? Join our webinar to see just how much you can benefit from reducing your time to issue resolution with the following signup link:

https://www.nerd.vision/post/closing-the-gap-between-development-and-production-with-datadog-and-nerdvision

