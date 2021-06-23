NerdVision Launches Autonomous Debugging to Boost Developer Productivity and Rapidly Fix Application Issues NerdVision Debugging platform logo

NerdVision redefines production debugging with the ability to automatically collect application data once a trace, error, or exception has been triggered.

STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NerdVision has recently introduced Autonomous debugging with error capture, helping drastically simplify application development. Pushing the boundaries of what it means to debug in any and every environment. In this sense, the user is no longer required to interact and debug the application themselves, enabling organizations to accelerate the debugging process for a quicker time to resolution.

Nowadays, engineers find themselves relying on application observability tools to gain insight into how their applications perform and log events occurring between their applications and other services. This allows for better preparation on the developers' side when application performance issues inevitably arise. NerdVision's new error capture helps address these problems regardless of whether they are internal or external, combating errors that hinder user experience.

"Observability tools have been fantastic at identifying what has happened but rarely do they provide the causation of an issue " said Ben Donnelly, Product Owner at NerdVision.

"With our latest release introducing autonomous debugging with error capture, NerdVision is pushing the boundaries of what it means to debug in any environment. Engineering teams are no longer required to recreate and debug the application themselves as the context data now accompanies the error, so teams can quickly understand why an error occurred. NerdVision launches the user into a preconfigured debugging session to collect additional context as required."

Bridging Developers, Operations, and DevOps, NerdVision's newest launch not only captures the context of an error but automatically extends Datadog APM Traces and Sentry errors. NerdVision's dynamic debugging and logging capabilities, therefore, broaden the scope of how customers can be helped- automatically identifying why production application errors are occurring.

Additional possibilities with error capture context include:

Automatically initiating a debugging session when an error or exception occurs.

Empowering remote teams to debug collaboratively across time zones.

Application error metrics and reporting.

Identifying code hotspots and problem areas

Automatic extension of existing tools in an organization's stack.

Support for, Python, Node, and Java with support for more languages coming soon.

The error capture functionalities are now available for all NerdVision customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.nerd.vision/product/autonomous-debugging

NerdVision (Intergral GmbH) is a technology company based in Stuttgart, Germany, founded in 1998, specializing in developing and implementing high-performance monitoring and data analysis solutions. With implementation and development experience ranging from SMEs to Fortune 100 companies and government agencies.

NerdVision Autonomous debugging - error capture Introduction and demo