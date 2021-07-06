Recrutement de bons sponsors Sweet French Kid pour écrire la critique de John Kelly Chocolates
Super sweet gig, Girl (GG.Ego), writes John Kelly chocolate review #johnkellychocolates #thesweetestgig #ggego www.SweetGigforFrenchKid.com
Recruiting for Good creates an exclusive gig for kid to taste LA's Best chocolate and write reviews in French #lefrenchfoodie #ggego #fungigforkid www.SweetGigforFrenchKid.com
R4G a créé un concert mensuel exclusif et significatif pour qu'une fille goûte le meilleur chocolat de LA et rédige des critiques créatives en français.
Carlos Cymerman, fondateur de Recruiting for Good a créé "Sweet Gig for French Kid".
Sur le Sweet Gig, GG.EGO (surnom de fille) dégustera le Meilleur Chocolat de LA et rédigera des critiques en français (tous les mois).
Le but du concert de chocolat est de fournir une expérience de travail positive dans la vie réelle. The Kid on the Gig gagnera des avantages, une boîte de chocolats chaque mois à partager avec sa famille et tous les trois mois une douce récompense.
L'enfant peut choisir n'importe quel chocolat (de la boîte livrée à son domicile) à goûter et à revoir (tout le contenu, la conception de la page et les photos sont développés par elle).
Selon le fondateur de Recruiting for Good, Carlos Cymerman, "Ce mois-ci, Our Sweet French Kid a passé en revue les chocolats John Kelly."
About
Sweet Gig for French Kid was created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good to reward girl who recently successfully completed, "The Sweetest Gig." She has a keen eye for design, and on her monthly sweet gig she will; Taste LA's Best Chocolate and write reviews in French. In addition, she will earn sweet perks; share chocolate with her family, and every 3 months earn a special sweet reward. First sweet reward is an opportunity to design her own jewelry with Parrish Walsh, owner of Fiction Jewelry; and gift her jewelry to family and friends. To learn more visit www.SweetGigforFrenchKid.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
