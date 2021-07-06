Hydra Chain Technologies and DigiShares Partner to tokenize Real Estate on the Ravencoin Blockchain

Hydra Chain

AALBORG, DENMARK, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydra Chain Technologies, a Wisconsin-based real estate developer, announced today it has partnered with DigiShares, a provider of end-to-end white-label solutions to tokenize residential properties in Wisconsin.

Through this partnership, Hydra Chain Technologies plans to tokenize single family houses in Wisconsin, USA, which would allow the company to provide liquidity and fractionalized ownership to real estate investors around the world. The collaboration also opens up many opportunities for future tokenization projects that will move beyond real estate. Additionally, the partnership is a step forwards further expanding DigiShares’ service offering to support Ravencoin.

Hydra Chain Technologies has launched their first tokenized home in Wisconsin in River Falls, which will also be the first tokenized project using Ravencoin Blockchain in the US. The initial funding of the project in River Falls will be around $625,000.

Sarah Jenkins, from Hydra Chain Technologies stated “We view DigiShares as one of the leaders in the space of real estate tokenization and look forward to work with them. They are flexible and easy to work with and will support our favorite blockchain, Ravencoin”.

On the new partnership, Claus Skaaning, CEO at DigiShares said “We are very pleased to work with Hydra Chain Technologies as it has facilitated our expansion into the world of Ravencoin. The Ravencoin blockchain has high performance and low gas fees and it lends itself well to tokenization and security tokens. We look forward to expanding our platform to support Ravencoin and look forward to the collaboration”.

About Hydra Chain Technologies

Hydra Chain Technologies is an innovative real estate developer based in Wisconsin. Their current projects including investment properties to new construction in Twin Cities Metro and Western Wisconsin.

Website: https://ravencointokens.com and https://blockchainrealtor.com/

About DigiShares A/S

DigiShares is one of the leading providers of asset management and crowdfunding platforms for real assets, including real estate and private equity. Our solutions enable asset owners and fund managers to digitize and automate processes, to reduce administrative cost, to reduce the ticket size to fractionalize and democratize and enable retail investors to participate, and finally to provide a huge increase in liquidity through the built-in marketplace that enables shareholders to trade their assets.

Website: https://www.digishares.io