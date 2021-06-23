Eyethu Beverages Token: DigiShares White-Label Partner Afri-X Tokenizes African Beverages

Eyethu Beverages

Afri-X today proudly announced the launch of Eyethu Beverages Token, issued on the DigiShares tokenization platform, as Afri-X’s first token outside Real Estate

NEW YORK, USA, June 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eyethu Beverages is a well-established South African business that produces both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The funding required is to launch two already very well-known cider brands in the market. The total raise is ZAR60 million ($5 million) and there will be one million tokens on offer for 30% equity in the business.

Afri-X is a South African white label partner of DigiShares, providing tokenization services in the Sub-Saharan Africa for both crowdfunding and real assets. They are seeing a rising level of interest and engagement from both business owners and investors as the awareness and acceptance of tokenization increases.

"The opportunity to provide an alternative funding source to a South African Unicorn in the making while simultaneously providing everyday men and women from all over the world access to an exceptional business was one we simply could not afford to miss”, remarked Tsolo Makara, CEO at Afri-X.com.

Claus Skaaning, CEO of DigiShares, comments, “This is one of the first real tokenization projects we are aware of in Africa and we hope it will see a good level of interest. We particular like the element of democratization which is so important both in Africa and elsewhere in order to give equal opportunity access to investments into assets that are normally out of reach for retail investors”.

About Eyethu Beverages

Eyethu Beverages (“Eyethu”) is a South African majority Black owned beverages special purpose company founded by Mike Veysie and Ndumiso Madlala, created to invest in the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages sectors in order to expedite transformation in the Liquor Industry in South Africa. The firm’s activities involve manufacturing of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in South Africa and in other African countries on a toll-manufacturing basis as well as the manufacturing and marketing of own brands.

Eyethu acquired a Cider Plant from Diageo South Africa in August 2019 with a capacity of 40 million litres of Cider at 5% abv. and produced Cider Base for Heineken South Africa. Eyethu has expanded its business into ethanol and bio-ethanol and has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a distillery with a capacity of 2,5 million litres of Extra Neutral Alcohol and 5 million litres of Bio-fuel annually.

About Afri-X

Afri-X sits at the intersection between transformational businesses and other entities needing growth capital and Investors who can participate by buying from as little as one token.

By positioning Afri-X as the premier tokenization platform in Sub-Saharan Africa, the opportunity exists to deliver significant value to all stakeholders while leaving a lasting positive impact in the territories that the platform operates in.

About DigiShares A/S

DigiShares is one of the leading providers of asset management and crowdfunding platforms for real assets, including real estate and private equity. Our solutions enable asset owners and fund managers to digitize and automate processes, to reduce administrative cost, to reduce the ticket size to fractionalize and democratize and enable retail investors to participate, and finally to provide a huge increase in liquidity through the built-in marketplace that enables shareholders to trade their assets.

