M-28 resurfacing project in Luce County starts July 6

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Luce

HIGHWAY: M-28

CLOSEST TOWN: Newberry

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Tuesday, July 6, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing about $1.4 million to resurface 6.1 miles of M-28 from Borgstrom Road (Luce County Road 393) to the Chippewa County line in Luce County. The project includes an asphalt overlay, rebuilt shoulders, guardrail upgrades, and permanent pavement markings. This project includes a three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One alternating lane will be open on M-28 using traffic regulators. There will be an 11-foot width restriction in effect for the duration of the project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety.