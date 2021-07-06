The Fazzaco Magazine - July 2021 Is Here
Fazzaco Magazine July 2021 - provlding Full-scope inslghts into Forex industryCYPRUS, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The July issue of Fazzaco Magazine, a full record of the most noteworthy industry news, reports and expert insights in June, is now available on Fazzaco's web, mobile web, and App.
This month we planned and implemented a series of special reports on the BrokersShow Virtual Expo Malaysia, a premier online show in the FX industry that enabled virtual networking among 60,000+ traders and forex businesses. As always, we also interviewed multiple top-level executives of well-known brands in the industry in addition to the timely coverage of important news and trading metrics.
Here is a synopsis of the July issue.
Cover Story
【Fazzaco Magazine Download】
SPECIAL REPORT
- Forexway Launched the First-of-its-kind Animated Videos on Forex Trading
COVER INTERVIEW
- B2BROKER Director Steve Chow Talks about CRM and Crypto Market Trends in Asia
INDUSTRY TRENDS
- Money Grows on Volcanoes? El Salvador to Build Geothermal-Powered Facilities for Bitcoin Mining
- Equinix to Expand Silicon Valley Campus with Its Newest IBX Data Center
- Exclusive Capital Announces Two New Technology Partners, FXCubic and Liquidity Connect
COMPANY DYNAMICS
- FXCM Pro Announces Partnership with Fortex
- Swissquote Expands Crypto Offering with Dogecoin
DATA & REPORTS
- Nasdaq Reports a Dip in US Fixed Income Trading Volume in May
- FXSpotStream Records Total Trading Volume of $994 Billion in May 2021
- Tokyo Financial Exchange Sees a Fall in FX Futures Contracts in May
REGULATION
- Bank of Russia Blacklists over 1,800 Firms, Including FX Brokers
- AFCA Adds 5 Financial Firms to List of Non-compliant Members
- Japan's FSA Issues Warning Letter to Crypto Exchange Bybit
RECRUITMENT & JOBS
Job Hunting? These Companies Are Hiring Now
About Fazzaco Magazine
Fazzaco Magazine is a newly launched product, a monthly digest of selected industry-wide stories and updates, contributed by our pool of talented reporters and editors.
If you want to share any story, please contact us via magazine@fazzaco.com.
About Fazzaco
Fazzaco is a pioneer B2B forex platform which has achieved remarkable results since its launch 2 years ago. The recent addition of "Companies" feature to its App allows firms across the FX trading ecosystem, including but not limited to forex brokers, fintech companies, and solution providers, to register and claim their companies at Fazzaco, which will significantly help improve their brand exposure worldwide. The new feature, along with the existing ones, make Fazzaco the best platform for industry firms to find the right partners they need.
To support the vision of connecting global FX business, Fazzaco has created valuable contents, including:
· Up-to-date news, reports, press release, executive moves, regulatory framework, CRM services, plugins, and trading statistics;
Impartial rankings, comments, and ratings;
· Lists of 1,600+ companies in 18 categories across the forex industry;
· In-depth and insight-provoking articles and interviews;
· Product comparison and assessment;
· 24×6 tech support; and
· Language support in simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, and English.
As a high-quality source of information, the innovative Fazzaco App registered an all-time high in downloads in the previous two months. Furthermore, Fazzao has recently partnered with BrokersShow and Forexway to help promote brands globally.
