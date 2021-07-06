Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 223 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,853 in the last 365 days.

Silver Alert - Oromina Valdez

Oromina Valdez, a Hispanic female, 39-years-old, 5' 5," 200 lbs, brown eyes and brown hair. Last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes. Valdez went missing today at approximately 0830 a.m. from the area of S. Hartford St. and W. Pecos Rd. She left in a Veyo medical transport. Valdez requires medication for an intellectual and other mental disorder. Contact Chandler PD if you have any information on Valdez' whereabouts.

You just read:

Silver Alert - Oromina Valdez

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.