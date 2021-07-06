Silver Alert - Oromina Valdez

Oromina Valdez, a Hispanic female, 39-years-old, 5' 5," 200 lbs, brown eyes and brown hair. Last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes. Valdez went missing today at approximately 0830 a.m. from the area of S. Hartford St. and W. Pecos Rd. She left in a Veyo medical transport. Valdez requires medication for an intellectual and other mental disorder. Contact Chandler PD if you have any information on Valdez' whereabouts.
