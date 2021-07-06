Middlesex Barracks / DUI & Gross Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A302623

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/5/2021 at 5:05 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (I 89 Southbound at Mile Marker 58 in Middlesex, Vermont)

VIOLATION: DUI & Gross Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Foster Sherman

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, State Police responded to

I 89 Southbound at mile marker 58 in Middlesex, Vermont for a report of a

multi-car crash. Troopers arrived on scene and observed a two car crash. Both

operators were medically cleared and investigation revealed that Sherman was

backing up on the interstate causing another vehicle to crash into his. While

speaking to Sherman he was showing signs of being under the influence of

intoxicants. He was taken into custody and transported to the State Police

Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Sherman was issued a citation to appear

in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/22/2021 at 0830 AM

to answer to this offense.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/22/2021 at 0830 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.