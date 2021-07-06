Middlesex Barracks / DUI & Gross Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A302623
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/5/2021 at 5:05 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: (I 89 Southbound at Mile Marker 58 in Middlesex, Vermont)
VIOLATION: DUI & Gross Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Foster Sherman
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, State Police responded to
I 89 Southbound at mile marker 58 in Middlesex, Vermont for a report of a
multi-car crash. Troopers arrived on scene and observed a two car crash. Both
operators were medically cleared and investigation revealed that Sherman was
backing up on the interstate causing another vehicle to crash into his. While
speaking to Sherman he was showing signs of being under the influence of
intoxicants. He was taken into custody and transported to the State Police
Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Sherman was issued a citation to appear
in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/22/2021 at 0830 AM
to answer to this offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/22/2021 at 0830 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.