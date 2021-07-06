Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 224 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,853 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / DUI & Gross Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A302623

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin                              

STATION:  Middlesex                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/5/2021 at 5:05 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (I 89 Southbound at Mile Marker 58 in Middlesex, Vermont)

VIOLATION: DUI & Gross Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Foster Sherman                                             

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, State Police responded to

I 89 Southbound at mile marker 58 in Middlesex, Vermont for a report of a

multi-car crash.  Troopers arrived on scene and observed a two car crash.  Both

operators were medically cleared and investigation revealed that Sherman was

backing up on the interstate causing another vehicle to crash into his.  While

speaking to Sherman he was showing signs of being under the influence of

intoxicants. He was taken into custody and transported to the State Police

Barracks in Middlesex for processing.  Sherman was issued a citation to appear

in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/22/2021 at 0830 AM

to answer to this offense.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/22/2021 at 0830 AM           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / DUI & Gross Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.