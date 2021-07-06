Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Hosts First International Real Estate Conference in Cancun
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) announced today that the company recently held its first-ever international conference for real estate agents. Entitled Fortune Favors the Bold, the event was held from June 24-26th in Cancun, Mexico at the JW Marriot Cancun Resort & Spa and included a program packed with renowned speakers Dr. Ike Reighard, Craig Proctor, and Todd Walters as well as top performers from the YHSGR California team including CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma.
The event catered to an audience of prospective Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty agents who had the opportunity to attend key notes and workshops on YHSGR’s culture and success strategies. Inspirational speaker Dr. Ike Reighard spoke on The Real Currency: Closing the Gap Between Where You Are and Where You Want to Be! on day one and ran sessions on Friday and Saturday on leadership and strategies to win clients and influence people.
Todd Walters, known as Georgia’s First Billion Dollar Agent and as the man who helped Craig Proctor develop the world’s most successful millionaire agent program, spoke at sessions dedicated to the topics of winning the war of multiple offers, tracking 100% of sales numbers in real time, and top apps for a Craig Proctor System YHSGR Agent.
While Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty places an emphasis on lead-generating and reverse marketing systems, CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma’s conference talk, The #1 Reason Team Leaders FAIL to Grow Their Team and What to Do About It, had nothing to do with leads but instead focused on the importance of gaining traction. In addition, YHSGR Founders Club members Nathan Clark, Tracy King, Nancy Kowalik, Shelly Salas, Barb Schlinker, and Kristin Stampini also hosted educational sessions throughout the 3-day event, giving attendees a chance to learn about the company’s proven approach to team-building and systematizing success to create franchise model growth.
A significant portion of the program was also dedicated to YHSGR culture, including coverage of their Little Book of Big Values, a proprietary company document outlining YHSGR’s ambition to Go Serve Big and how embracing the 5 values of Second Mile Service, Empowering and Inspiring Others, creating a Results Driven atmosphere, Valuing Relationships by Expressing Gratitude, and Embracing Continual Improvement helps them to build a success model based on staff and client quality of life rather than numbers exclusively.
While Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s Fortune Favors the Bold conference offered a schedule of near back-to-back keynote, small group, and workshop sessions, the conference also included multiple social and leisure events where attendees had the chance to dine together, network, and enjoy the resort.
"Our first Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Cancun Conference was a Massive Success!!!” said Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma. “We had an all-star panel of presenters sharing the Quantum Leap System and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Culture, an informative conference covering virtually everything under the sun! A great time had by all! GO SERVE BIG!"
The Fortune Favors the Bold Conference was developed as part of YHSGR’s recent expansion plans that has seen the company rapidly grow with franchise-like offices being established throughout the United States and Canada.
To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit the company’s website at www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: To Be the Best Place to Work, Buy, and Sell Real Estate! Because of our Quantum Leap System, Exclusive Coaching and Go Serve Big Culture – We Believe we can Lead the Way in Elevating the Lifestyle of Agents, Buyers and Sellers! Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was the recipient of the 2019 Best of Small Business Awards and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal TOP 100 Fastest Growing Private Company 2017, 2018, 2019 and INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty recently featured on San Gabriel Valley Business Journal 2021.
About CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma
In business since 2007, Rudy L. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. A No. 1 best-selling author who has been featured on Brian Tracy’s TV Show “The Real Estate Office of The Future,” Kusuma is CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in California and has led the organization to success due to his cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing, and millionaire agent training. Rudy Lira Kusuma is the Co-Author of several international best sellers, including the #1 International Best Seller with Jack Canfield “The Soul of Success” (vol 2), the Amazon Best Seller “GOD In Business: Faith is The Deciding Factor”, the #1 International Best Seller with Richard Branson, Harvey Mackay, Dr. Nido Qubein, and Dr. Ivan Misner “Professional Performance 360 Special Edition: SUCCESS”, as well as many other local real estate and business news articles.
Contact Information
Rudy Lira Kusuma - California Real Estate Broker License 01820322
Company: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-789-0159
Location: Agents throughout Southern California
Website: www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
